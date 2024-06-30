Wimbledon day one predictions: Monday's tennis betting tips

William Hill are offering new customers £60 in betting bonuses when they bet £10 on Wimbledon. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Wimbledon

Live on BBC, from 11am Monday

Best bets

Jakub Mensik to beat Alexander Bublik

1pt 7-4 bet365, Hills

Sloane Stephens to beat Victoria Azarenka

1pt 11-5 bet365

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Superb in-play betting services 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

New customers can get up to £60 in betting bonuses with William Hill

Wimbledon day one preview

Emma Raducanu is the big draw in the women's singles on day one, but while some of results in Eastbourne last week were encouraging, her quarter-final loss to Daria Kasatkina was less so and the 2021 US Open heroine clearly has work to do on her game and, in particular, her stamina.

She opens with a clash against Ekaterina Alexandrova, who is getting better with experience, so Raducanu may do well to see off her doughty opponent in straight sets.

That clash could go the distance, but for punters there may be better opportunities elsewhere.

Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Bublik predictions

Alexander Bublik is pretty limited at Grand Slam level - he has only once made the last 16 of a singles event and that was at Wimbledon last year - and the 23rd seed could be vulnerable in his opener against Jakub Mensik, one of the brightest young players in tennis.

Mensik has a huge future. The 18-year-old has a tremendous physical build for tennis and the conditions at Wimbledon should suit his game down to the ground.

The 6ft 4in Czech's groundstrokes have for a while been a match for some top players and Mensik looks booked to become a top-ten player in a few years.

Mensik finished runner-up to Karen Khachanov in Doha in February, having defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Andy Murray, Andrey Rublev and Gael Monfils on the way to the final.

That shows his pedigree and, while his game is bound to improve on grass with experience, he may have enough to surprise Bublik, who, despite making strides in recent seasons, remains little more than a journeyman pro.

Victoria Azarenka vs Sloane Stephens predictions

It should be a cracker when 30-somethings and former Grand Slam heroines Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stephens meet in a clash scheduled for Court Two.

And while two-time Aussie Open winner Azarenka remains a proud and capable performer at any level of the sport, time may be running out for the 16th seed, who turns 35 in late July.

There may be unfinished business at Wimbledon as far as Stephens is concerned. She won her only Slam singles crown at the 2017 US Open and reached the final of the French Open a year later.

Both players are former Wimbledon quarter-finalists but with the possibility that Azarenka may now be less effective on grass courts than she once was, this represents a big opportunity for Stephens, who has won the last three fast-court clashes between the pair.

Deposit and bet £10 to get £60 in betting bonuses with William Hill

We’ve already mentioned that William Hill are offering new customers up to £60 in bonuses when they bet £10 on Wimbledon.

Here is how you can claim this £60 William Hill offer when you place a qualifying bet on Wimbledon.

Head over to William Hill through this link and click 'Join Here' to sign up for a new account.

through this link Deposit £10 to unlock £20 in Vegas free bets on selected games.

Then bet £10+ at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater with cash (exc £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager requirements are met).

Once settled, you will receive £40 sports free bets excluding virtual Markets (4x £10, seven days expiry).

William Hill betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this William Hill betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £60 in total bonuses (£20 in Vegas free bets/£40 in sports free bets). T&Cs apply, including the following:

The Promotion runs from 00:01:00 (UK time) on Wednesday 13th April 2022 until otherwise cancelled by us in accordance with these Terms (the “Promotion Period”).

The Promotion is only available to new customers in the United Kingdom in pound sterling that pass all necessary verification checks.

If you take part in the Promotion, you will not be eligible for any other new customer promotion.

The Promotion is only available to customers accessing services through our website.

It is not available in shop, through our tele betting service or through our mobile app.

This Promotion is not available to new accounts where funds are paid into by PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Nuvei Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or William Hill PLUS Card.

The maximum amount of Free Bets is £60. The Free Bets are awarded as follows: a £20 Vegas Bonus (credited as 1 x £20 denominations into your account subject to the terms below), and a further £40 of Sports Bonus (credited as 4 x £10 denominations into your account subject to the terms below).

The Free Bets are non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn as cash or partially redeemed.

The full value of each Free Bet should be redeemed in one stake.

Any portion of the Free Bets that are not staked will be voided.

A Free Bet can only be used once.

If you cash in your bet your stake will no longer constitute a qualifying stake for participation in this Promotion.

Visit William Hill for further T&Cs.

William Hill 18+ . For more info visit begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.