US Open women's singles outright predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: Gauff can join the ranks of Grand Slam singles champions

Where to watch the US Open women's singles

Amazon Prime, from 4pm Monday

Best bets

Cori Gauff to win women's singles

2pts 15-2 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Madison Keys to win women's singles

1pt each-way 80-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

US Open women's singles preview

For three parts of the year, a big three of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have dominated the outright betting at the women's Grand Slam tournaments.

That trio still are at the top of the market, but for this year's US Open, the final major of the year, they have been joined by Cori "Coco" Gauff.

American Gauff, 19, has been threatening to go deep in Slam singles tournaments for a few years now. But while the Floridian's game is still a work in progress, errors from wild groundstrokes, principally her forehand, have tended to outweigh the many positives.

However, in recent weeks, Gauff looks to have turned a corner in her career. The mistakes have been fewer and, as a result, her all-round game is more complete and that has helped to boost confidence.

Title triumphs in US Open Series hard-court tournaments in Washington DC and Cincinnati have seen her price to win her homeland Slam virtually halved. She was still 16-1 to win in Cincy after failing to go all the way in Montreal, but she is a best-priced 15-2 at Flushing Meadows.

Gauff has always had world-beating talent and so, when her game and form click, it makes sense to support her. Of course, she may not win in the Big Apple, but punters are getting a decent price about Gauff making it three wins in four tournaments.

For a second outright bet, have an interest on Madison Keys, who has shown this season that she is pretty much back to her best.

The Illinois native, 28, has overcome injury issues and is playing as well as she has ever done, with the added bonus that she also looks steelier on court than in her younger years.

Keys made the US Open final six years ago when she finished runner-up to Sloane Stephens, and her recent quarter-final placing at Wimbledon suggests she could do some damage in her home Slam in the coming weeks.

