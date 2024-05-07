ATP Italian Open prediction, odds and tennis betting tips: Tsitsipas ready to reign in Rome

Where to watch the ATP Italian Open

Coverage starts 10am Wednesday on Sky Sports Tennis

Best bets

Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Italian Open

1pt 11-1 bet365, BoyleSports



Mariano Navone to win the Italian Open

0.5pt each-way 50-1 general

ATP Italian Open predictions

Novak Djokovic has not won an ATP World Tour title this year but the Serb is a hot favourite to end that barren run when he bids for a seventh Italian Open crown at Rome's Foro Italico.

With Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner both putting the French Open first and withdrawing from the final Masters 1000 event of the clay season, Djokovic is just 2-1 to triumph in the Italian capital.

The 36-year-old skipped Madrid citing an elbow problem and that now looks a smart move considering his main rivals' issues, which have cast doubt over their Roland Garros hopes.

However, despite his fine record in Rome and a relatively soft early draw, Djokovic should be taken on given the lack of matches under his belt coupled with a potential quarter-final clash with his Monte Carlo Masters conqueror Casper Ruud.

Ruud and Alexander Zverev both appeal more than ten-time Italian champion Rafael Nadal, who still looks short of the level required to win a tournament of this calibre and probably has eyes only for his French Open swansong.

However, the better option could be Stefanos Tsitsipas who, unlike Ruud and Zverev, has been drawn on the opposite side of the draw to Djokovic.

Tsitsipas has won the Monte Carlo title and was a runner-up in Barcelona and conditions in the Eternal City should be more akin to those events rather than the ones he faced in Madrid, when he fell to a surprise defeat to Thiago Monteiro.

The Greek has never won this tournament but he was a finalist in 2022, losing to Djokovic, then he reached the semis last season, when he was beaten by Daniil Medvedev. Four of his last five defeats in Rome came against players ranked in the top three at the time with future Grand Slam champion Sinner the exception.

At healthy each-way odds, rising Argentinian clay-courter Mariano Navone also catches the eye.

Navone, a two-time ATP finalist on clay this year, won a Challenger Tour title in Cagliari on Sunday and his draw could open up if he can find a way to upset Zverev should they meet in round three.

