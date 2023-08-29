US Open day three predictions & tennis betting tips: Davidovich Fokina may be tested by Cerundolo junior

Where to watch

Live on Sky Sports Arena & Action, from 4pm Wednesday

Best bets

Over 27.5 games in Juan Manuel Cerundolo v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

4pts 7-10 Hills

Frances Tiafoe to win 3-0 v Sebastian Ofner

1pt 6-5 bet365

Bernabe Zapata Miralles +10.5 games v Novak Djokovic

1pt 8-11 general

Anna Kalinskaya to beat Sorana Cirstea

1pt 6-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Three sets in Mirra Andreeva v Cori Gauff

1pt 19-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

US Open day three preview

Novak Djokovic returns to centre stage at Flushing Meadows on day three and while the Serb started his tilt at a fourth US Open singles crown in scintillating fashion - a win that saw him regain the world number one ranking - the second seed may find that unheralded Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles offers him a sterner test than many are anticipating.

In the women's singles, top seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek, fourth seed Elena Rybakina and sixth seed Coco Gauff bid to reach the last 32 of the year's final Grand Slam in New York City.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina predictions

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has been in fine form on hard courts for much of the year. The Spanish powerhouse reached the semi-finals in Toronto recently, when he swept aside JJ Wolf, Alexander Zverev and Mackenzie McDonald on the way to the last four.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo, who Davidovich Fokina meets in round two of the US Open, is likely to be up against it, but given the outsider's ability it's worth taking a chance that he can put up some resistance.

Cerundolo showed terrific character to fight back from two sets down to beat Ilya Ivashka in his opener. Repeating that feat could be tougher against Davidovich Fokina should the favourite bolt into a two-set lead, but backing over 27.5 games still looks the way to go.

Sebastian Ofner v Frances Tiafoe predictions

Austrian Sebastian Ofner has been in pretty good nick this year and he could give world number ten Frances Tiafoe a decent test in the second round in NYC.

However, the admirable Tiafoe started the season well and even though he has taken a breather since winning on grass in Stuttgart in June, he may have saved his best for his homeland Grand Slam judged by his convincing first-round triumph over Learner Tien.

Ofner may take at least two of the first three sets close, but if Tiafoe is in the mood he's good enough to make it back-to-back straight-set triumphs.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles v Novak Djokovic predictions

Novak Djokovic started his tilt at a fourth US Open singles title well enough with a 6-0 6-2 6-3 victory over Alexandre Muller.

However, three NYC titles is a rather disappointing return given the 36-year-old's brilliance and it may just pay punters to look to oppose the 36-year-old title favourite in the coming rounds.

He's highly likely to defeat Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who prefers to strut his stuff on clay, but the 26-year-old is a capable performer - he gave Ben Shelton a run for his money in Toronto - and is worth an interest with a handicap start of 10.5 games.

Anna Kalinskaya v Sorana Cirstea predictions

Sorana Cirstea won her latest meeting with Anna Kalinskaya to make it 1-1 in their personal series, but while the Romanian often finds more in Slams the outsider is such a proactive performer that she holds greater appeal in their third clash.

Kalinskaya has won three of the five sets she has contested with 33-year-old Romanian Cirstea. The 24-year-old made light work of impressively defeating Katerina Siniakova in straight sets in her Big Apple opener and is worth a bet to kick on.

Mirra Andreeva v Cori Gauff predictions

Cori Gauff and Mirra Andreeva were both taken to three sets in their Flushing Meadows openers by qualifiers and the teenagers may again go the distance when they clash in the last 64.

Like 19-year-old Gauff, Andreeva, 16, possesses huge potential and the in-form American, champion in Washington DC and Cincinnati recently, will do well to deny her younger opponent in straight sets.

Andreeva reached the last 32 of the French Open and last 16 of Wimbledon so Gauff is likely to have to dig deep.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport