Tennis tips

United Cup 2024 predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: USA expected to defend title

Free tennis tips, best outright bets and analysis for the United Cup.

Katie Boulter will be looking to make her mark for Great Britain down under
Katie Boulter will be looking to make her mark for Great Britain down underCredit: Robert Prange

Where to watch the United Cup 2024

You can stream the United Cup on Tennis Channel from 2am Thursday night

Best bet

USA to win United Cup 2024
1pt 4-1 general

18+begambleaware.org

United Cup 2024 preview

Great Britain have been dealt a tough hand in the second iteration of the United Cup, having been drawn in a group with tournament hosts Australia and defending champions the USA.

The mixed-gender international team event takes place in Perth and Sydney over the next week and Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter will fly the flag for Great Britain.

Teams will play one men's singles match, one women's singles match and one mixed doubles match in their group before the group winners and best runners-up in each city advance to the quarter-finals and Great Britain could be up against it.

Poland are the highest-seeded side in the draw, with women's world number one Iga Swiatek at their disposal, but the USA are the best bet to go the distance.

They won the inaugural edition of the tournament last year and top-ten players Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula will be competing for the second year running.

Fritz knows a thing or two about excelling in team events, having also spearhead Team World's Laver Cup triumph earlier this season, and he can help the USA over the line down under.

Liam Flin

Published on 27 December 2023

Last updated 14:24, 27 December 2023

