French Open day six match predictions & tennis betting tips: Sabalenka set to be served up a challenge

Where to watch the French Open

Live on Eurosport 1 & 2 & Discovery+, from 10am Friday

Best bets

Pavel Kotov +8.5 games on handicap v Jannik Sinner

1pt 11-10 Hills

Three sets in Paula Badosa v Aryna Sabalenka

1pt 15-8 Paddy Power

Coco Gauff -6.5 games on handicap v Dayana Yastremska

1pt 11-10 general

French Open day six preview

Rain continues to disrupt play at Roland Garros, but there is third-round action set to start on Friday with some serious title contenders hoping to put their credentials on the line.

In the men’s draw Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set to headline the fare while the women’s matches feature heavy-hitters Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, the world number two and three respectively.

Pavel Kotov v Jannik Sinner predictions

Sinner has gone some way to quashing any injury concerns with straight-sets successes over Christopher Eubanks and Richard Gasquet and he is 1-2 to record another 3-0 triumph over Pavel Kotov.

That looks like the likeliest scenario but Kotov, a semi-finalist in Marrakech last month and a quarter-finalist in Lyon in his final Paris preparation event, has a strong clay-court game and is unlikely to roll over against the Australian Open champion.

Kotov has shown his capabilities in the opening two rounds, edging past British number one Cameron Norrie in five sets before a four-set victory over 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka.

Even if Sinner prevails 3-0, it's unlikely to be simple for him to successfully cover a hefty handicap of +8.5 games. Eubanks and Gasquet both stayed within eight games of the Italian and Kotov should be hopeful of doing so as well.

Paula Badosa v Aryna Sabalenka predictions

Sabalenka has barely broken a sweat on her way to round three, dropping a total of only seven games in outclassing Erika Andreeva and Moyuka Uchijima, but Paula Badosa may serve up a challenge.

Badosa, a French Open quarter-finalist in 2021, looks on her way back after an injury-ravaged spell and the 26-year-old looks capable of returning to the world’s top ten.

The Spaniard has impressed on her way to three-set wins over Katie Boulter and Yulia Putintseva and there is plenty of hope that she can give Sabalenka a scare.

The pair clashed on the indoor clay of Stuttgart in April, and Badosa was forced to retire, with the scores locked at 3-3 in the deciding set.

Badosa also took world number three Gauff the distance in Rome two weeks ago, and both players have won a set in seven of the former world number two's last eight clay-court matches.

Coco Gauff v Dayana Yastremska predictions

While second seed Sabalenka could be put through the wringer, Gauff should make light work of Dayana Yastremska.

The American, courtesy of her runner-up effort at Roland Garros in 2022 and her US Open triumph last season, is one of the women’s top four players, and straight-set wins over Julia Avdeeva and Tamara Zidansek have illustrated that.



Gauff brushed aside Yastremska 6-4 6-1 in Madrid last month and she is fancied to record another convincing success over the Ukrainian world number 32.

