French Open day nine match predictions & tennis betting tips: End of the road for Djokovic

Where to watch the French Open

Live on Eurosport 1 & 2 & Discovery+ from 10am Monday

Best bets

Francisco Cerundolo to beat Novak Djokovic

1pt 6-1 BoyleSports

Alexander Zverev to beat Holger Rune & both players to win a set

2pts 13-10 Hills

Aryna Sabalenka to win 2-0 vs Emma Navarro

1pt 10-11 bet365

French Open day nine preview

Another batch of fourth-round matches awaits in the French Open on Monday with big hitters Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Aryna Sabalenka all involved.

Novak Djokovic vs Francisco Cerundolo predictions

Novak Djokovic was pushed to his limit in a five-set epic against Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round and the match did not finish until 3.07am local time at Roland Garros.

The late finish was a consequence of another rain-affected day in Paris and it is sure to take its toll on the 37-year-old, who has not been at his sharpest on the European clay courts this year.

Luca Nardi, Casper Ruud, Alejandro Tabilo and Tomas Machac have all beaten Djokovic since the start of March, suggesting his powers are waning.

The Serb has not won a title in 2024 and now comes up against Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, who defeated 14th seed Tommy Paul last time out and was a quarter-finalist at last month's Madrid Open.

These players have never played each other and a potentially fatigued Djokovic could be in for a surprise.

Alexander Zverev vs Holger Rune predictions

In a wide open men's competition, fourth seed Alexander Zverev has been touted as a dark horse at the French Open and he can continue his progress with a win over Holger Rune.

Zverev was taken to five sets by Tallon Griekspoor last time out but took down Rafael Nadal in his opener and won the Italian Open on clay last month.

He is the in-form player but may not have things all his own way and he is worth backing to win but drop at least one set against his Danish counterpart.

Emma Navarro vs Aryna Sabalenka predictions

Two tiebreak triumphs helped Emma Navarro to overcome her American compatriot Madison Keys in the third round at Roland Garros but she may struggle to lay a glove on second seed Sabalenka in the fourth.

Navarro, 23, is still finding her feet on the WTA Tour and her 7-6 7-6 win over Keys in the last round will have raised a few eyebrows.

Keys won just four of ten break points in that clash, though, and Navarro should get very few opportunities to strike against the ruthless Sabalenka.

The second seed has won all three of her matches in Paris in straight sets, destroying Paula Badosa 6-1 in the second set of her third-round match.

Sabalenka was runner-up at both the Madrid Open and Italian Open last month and can stay on course for another final appearance with a 2-0 win over Navarro.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.