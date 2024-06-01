French Open day eight match predictions & tennis betting tips: Sinner can showcase his title credentials

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the French Open tennis. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch the French Open

Live on Eurosport 1 & 2 & Discovery+ from 10am Sunday

Best bets

Jannik Sinner to win 3-0 v Corentin Moutet

2pts 8-13 bet365

Ons Jabeur to beat Clara Tauson

2pts 4-6 general

Coco Gauff to win & over 18.5 games v Elisabetta Cocciaretto

1pt 11-10 bet365

French Open day eight preview

There is fourth-round action to look forward to on Sunday from Roland Garros, where defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek will be expected to seal a quarter-final spot at Anastasia Potapova’s expense.

Fellow top-ten performers Coco Gauff, Maketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur are odds-on favourites to join Swiatek in the last eight, while the men’s draw sees three strong title contenders in Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas take to the court.

Corentin Moutet v Jannik Sinner predictions

Sinner had his wellbeing to prove having withdrawn from competition in Madrid before skipping his final preparation event in Rome, and the Italian has done so in style with three straight-set successes.

The world number two has quashed any injury concerns with routine wins over Christopher Eubanks, Richard Gasquet and Pavel Kotov and he should have no trouble overcoming Corentin Moutet.

Moutet is clearly playing well, as the opening-round scalp of classy clay-court operator Nicolas Jarry suggests, but this is the furthest he has even gone in a Grand Slam.

A passionate home crowd may only add to the pressure for the world number 79 and it is hard to see him getting a set on the board against Sinner, who claimed his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January and is looking every bit as dangerous in his follow-up bid in Paris.

Clara Tauson v Ons Jabeur predictions

Three-time Grand Slam runner-up Jabeur can put her experience to good use against Danish youngster Clara Tauson, who is featuring in the fourth round of a major for the first time.

Jabeur reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last season and, despite 21-year-old Tauson being a player of immense potential, she is fancied to repeat the trick.

The Tunisian, a two-time title winner on clay, is at complete ease under these slower conditions and her latest straight-sets victory over the dangerous Leylah Fernandez suggests she has found her best form at the perfect time.

Coco Gauff v Elisabetta Cocciaretto predictions

2022 French Open runner-up and last season’s US Open champion Gauff should book her quarter-final spot, but Elisabetta Cocciaretto can put up a fight.

Cocciaretto is still raw but she has dumped out two seeded players in Beatriz Haddad Maia and Liumila Samsonova and is not a player to be taken for granted.

Gauff has won her last two meetings with the Italian but on both occasions the contest featured at least 19 games and this contest should be taken to follow suit, albeit in victory for the American.

