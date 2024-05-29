French Open day five match predictions & tennis betting tips: Djokovic unlikely to be utterly dominant

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the French Open tennis. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch the French Open

Live on Eurosport 1 & 2 & Discovery+ from 10am Thursday

Best bets

Roberto Carballes Baena +9.5 games on handicap vs Novak Djokovic

2pts Evs Hills

Dusan Lajovic +6.5 games on handicap vs Taylor Fritz

2pts 4-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

Dusan Lajovic to beat Taylor Fritz

0.5pt 7-2 bet365

Yulia Putintseva to beat Paula Badosa

1pt 13-10 bet365, Hills, Paddy Power

French Open day five preview

All eyes will again be on defending French Open champion Novak Djokovic as he prepares for a battle with Roberto Carballes Baena, but the stars are out in force in the men’s draw with Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud also in second-round action on day five.

In the women’s draw, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are the leading lights, although the showdown between two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka and teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva has the potential to be the contest of the day.

Rain wreaked havoc in Paris on Tuesday and, with play disrupted, the schedule will be subject to change and some second-round matches may have to be held over.

Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes Baena predictions

Despite recording a straight-sets victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert in round one, Novak Djokovic was given a workout as he triumphed 6-4 7-6 6-4 in a little over two and a half hours.

Djokovic is unlikely to fall victim to Roberto Carballes Baena, but he lost three of his final six clay-court preparation matches and the lofty handicap has has been handed may overrate his chances.

World number 63 Carballes Baena has an excellent all-round game suited to this slower surface and he is a two-time winner on clay on the ATP Tour.

Just last month the Spaniard made a clay-court final in Marrakech, where he lost to 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini, and that suggests he could at least enhance his reputation.

Taylor Fritz vs Dusan Lajovic predictions

While Taylor Fritz’s clay-court game is clearly improving, it remains his weakest surface and he is unlikely to have things all his own way against Dusan Lajovic.

The French Open is the only Grand Slam in which Fritz is yet to make a quarter-final - he has not gone past round three in seven main-draw appearances - and he had to come from a set behind to overcome opening opponent Federico Coria.

Lajovic does not have the American’s natural ability but his run to last month’s semi-final in Barcelona, where he pushed Stefanos Tsitsipas to a deciding set, shows he thrives on this slower surface.

The 33-year-old has claimed two clay-court titles as well as finishing runner-up in the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2019, and with conditions to suit he should seriously test Fritz’s mettle, while an upset is not beyond the realms of possibility.

Paula Badosa vs Yulia Putintseva predictions

Yulia Putintseva took only 56 minutes to dismiss the challenge of 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-1 6-2 and she looks more than a lively outsider against second-round rival Paula Badosa.

That domination of Stephens has built on a strong clay-court campaign, which featured a quarter-final run in Madrid and a last-16 effort in Rome, and means she has lost only three of her last 12 matches on the slower surface.

Two of those defeats have come against Iga Swiatek and Rybakina and she should have little to fear against Badosa who, despite looking rejuvenated, is still a long way off her peak.

The Spaniard was forced to come from a set down against British number one Katie Boulter, who is at her most vulnerable on clay, in the opening round. Six of her last matches have gone to a deciding set and at some point things should start to go against her.

