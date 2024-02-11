Rotterdam Open and Delray Beach Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Expect Dutch delight for Sinner

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch ATP events

Rotterdam Open

Sky Sports Tennis, from 10am Monday



Delray Beach Open

Sky Sports Tennis from 10.30pm Monday

Best bet

Jannik Sinner to win Rotterdam Open

2pts 5-4 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills



Miomir Kecmanovic to win Delray Beach Open

0.5pts each-way 12-1 bet365, Hills





ATP tournament previews

Jannik Sinner was a losing finalist at last year's Rotterdam Open but the Italian maestro has come a long way since then.

This time around Sinner will step on to the court at the Rotterdam Ahoy as a Grand Slam winner for the first time after his triumph at last month's Australian Open.

Sinner has been making an impact on the ATP Tour for some time now. Since last season's Rotterdam Open the Italian has reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon, won an ATP 1000 event in Canada as well as his maiden success in a major in Melbourne.

Bookmakers are well aware of his hot streak but Sinner still looks a great bet to come out on top this week, especially given the competition in the Netherlands.

Andrey Rublev is expected to be his closest challenger but Sinner has won five of the pair's seven meetings and each of their three matches in the last year.

Grigor Dimitrov is also prominent in the betting, although it remains to be seen how the 32-year-old will cope with the quick turnaround atter his involvement in the Open 13 final on Sunday.

Hubert Hurkacz, meanwhile, failed to make much of an impact at the Open 13, crashing out as top seed in the semi-finals.

Away from Rotterdam, Delray Beach in Florida plays host to an ATP 250 event this week with Americans Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe leading the charge. But. at 12-1, Miomir Kecmanovic makes more appeal to see off the home challenge.

The Serbian was runner-up at the tournament last year, taking Fritz to three sets in the final, and he has made a positive start to 2024.

He was knocked out in the fourth round of the Australian Open by second seed Carlos Alcaraz but had beaten 24th seed Jan-Lennard Struff and 14th seed Paul to reach that stage.

Kecmanovic is in the top half of the draw alongside Fritz and French ace Adrian Mannarino, but he has a pretty straightforward opener against American wildcard Patrick Kypson.

He is undoubtedly a danger and could represent some each-way value

Clay-court action this week comes in the shape of the Argentina Open, where defending champion Alcaraz and British number one Cameron Norrie are among those involved.

