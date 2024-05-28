French Open day four match predictions & tennis betting tips: Shapovalov can ease through

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the French Open tennis. You can grab your free bets here .

We've included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch the French Open

Live on Eurosport 1 & 2 & Discovery+ from 10am Wednesday

Best bets

Denis Shapovalov to beat Frances Tiafoe

2pts 4-6 bet365

Pavel Kotov to beat Stan Wawrinka

1pt 4-5 bet365

Bianca Andreescu to beat Anna Kalinskaya

1pt 13-10 bet365

French Open day four preview

It is time for the second round at this year's French Open and the headline match on Wednesday comes in the women's draw as top seed Iga Swiatek clashes with Naomi Osaka, who is still finding her feet on the WTA tour after returning at the start of the year.

In the men's competition, meanwhile, Jannik Sinner is up against veteran Richard Gasquet, while Daniel Altmaier locks horns with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Denis Shapovalov vs Frances Tiafoe predictions

France Tiafoe made hard work of his Roland Garros opener against Mattia Bellucci, prevailing in five sets having trailed 2-1, and he could struggle to tame Denis Shapovalov.

That performance from 25th seed Tiafoe followed underwhelming showings at the Italian Open and Lyon Open, and the French Open remains his weakest Grand Slam - he reached the third round for the first time last year.

It was more straightforward for Shapovalov in the first round as he dismantled Frenchman Luca Van Assche 6-3 6-4 6-4 and the Canadian also holds a lead in the pair's head-to-head meetings.

This will be their first meeting on clay but Shapovalov has won four of their last five encounters and can come out on top again.

Pavel Kotov vs Stan Wawrinka predictions

Stan Wawrinka defeated 2016 runner-up Andy Murray in the first round of the French Open but that is not the achievement it once was and the Swiss is worth taking on against Pavel Kotov.

Prior to Sunday's match, Wawrinka was uninspiring at Challenger events in Aix-en-Provence and Bordeaux, winning just one of his three matches.

Kotov is enjoying a decent clay-court campaign and carved out a run to the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open before taking down 32nd seed Cameron Norrie in the first round of the French Open on Monday.

Anna Kalinskaya vs Bianca Andreescu predictions

Bianca Andreescu had been out of action for ten months due to a stress fracture in her back but she blew away the cobwebs with a 7-5 6-1 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo on her return in the first round of the French Open.

Andreescu wrapped up the win in just 94 minutes and her mental resilience and problem-solving were as effective as ever.

She achieved her best performance at the French Open when making the third round last year and can match that feat by beating Anna Kalinskaya, who has lost two of her last three matches.

Grab £40 in Ladbrokes free bets when you bet £10 on French Open tennis

We've already mentioned that Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on French Open tennis

Here is how you can claim this £40 Ladbrokes free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet.

Head over to Ladbrokes through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1.5 (1-2)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

Ladbrokes betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Ladbrokes betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from Ladbrokes gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some free bets are only applicable to certain sports, so it's worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

18+, new UK & ROI customers.

Offer ends 31/05/24.

Minimum first deposit £10 and place win or each-way bet within 14 days of account registration at minimum odds 1.5 to get 4x £10 free bets.

Restrictions and T&Cs apply .

T&Cs apply 18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.