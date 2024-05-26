French Open day two match predictions & tennis betting tips: Back Fognini with a hefty start

Where to watch the French Open

Live on Eurosport 1 & 2 & Discovery+, from 10am Monday

Best bets

Fabio Fognini +5.5 games vs Botic van de Zandschulp

1pt 3-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Roman Safiullin to beat Dusan Lajovic

1pt 6-4 general

Thiago Monteiro to beat Miomir Kecmanovic

1pt 6-5 general

Linda Noskova -6.5 games vs Harriet Dart

1pt Evs bet365

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -5.5 games vs Panna Udvardy

1pt Evs bet365

French Open day two preview

Alexander Zverev versus Rafael Nadal is the feature match on day two of the French Open but while the German, who was recently crowned Rome Masters champion for the second time, is likely to deny the legendary 14-time Roland Garros singles hero, there's little in his price to get excited about.

Others in action on the second of the three first-round days of action include Daniil Medvedev and Gael Monfils, but there may be better punting opportunities in other matches.

Fabio Fognini vs Botic van de Zandschulp predictions

There has been some early support for Fabio Fognini to upset Botic van de Zandschulp on the Parisian clay and that's not surprising given some of the promising performances the veteran Italian has been posting in recent weeks.

During his prime, Fognini was capable of beating almost anyone on the slow red terrain – especially in Davis Cup outings for his country – and even the great Nadal wasn't always safe when taking him on.

Former world number nine Fognini fully deserved his triumph in the Monte Carlo Masters in 2019 but he never quite cracked it at Roland Garros, possibly due to stamina issues regarding a fortnight of potential five-set matches on a tiring surface.

Fognini didn't possess the size and power of many of his opponents on court but still produced some magic on clay in his pomp – he was also a fine hard-court player. And after coming through qualifying to reach the quarter-finals in Marrakech last month, the 37-year-old isn't without a shout of troubling Van de Zandschulp.

The Dutchman won their only previous meeting at Roland Garros two years ago, when Fognini retired when trailing 6-4 7-6 3-2. But Van de Zandschulp has won only nine of 22 matches in 2024 and so an interest on Fognini with a handicap pull of 5.5 games looks worthwhile.

Dusan Lajovic vs Roman Safiullin predictions

Dusan Lajovic has been playing some decent stuff this year and the Serb merits respect in his first-round clash with Roman Safiullin.

However, Safiullin is capable of taking the game to the top players, let alone Lajovic, who gets his game together on clay every so often, so punters could be getting a decent price about the outsider.

Safiullin's best result in a Grand Slam singles came when reaching the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last summer. This is only the second time he has made the main draw at Roland Garros, but his game suggests he is capable of doing more on clay and the chance to back him is worth taking.

Thiago Monteiro vs Miomir Kecmanovic predictions

This could be close. Miomir Kecmanovic is no stranger to winning Grand Slam first-round matches but a resurgent Thiago Monteiro is playing so well after a number of years out of the spotlight that the Brazilian could hold sway.

Monteiro, 29, beat useful pair Valentin Royer and Daniel Rincon in qualifying and could keep up the good work against 24-year-old Kecmanovic, who is becoming something of a serial underachiever.

Harriet Dart vs Linda Noskova predictions

Britain's Harriet Dart has been no shirker when it comes to a battle in recent years and she deserves every bit of success that has come her way, but the 27-year-old Londoner could face a first-round baptism of fire against the hugely promising Linda Noskova.

Noskova made the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January and tennis fans can't wait to see what she produces in Paris.

The Czech teenager exudes quality and fight as Dart might, it may not save the Hampstead heroine from a humbling outing so back the favourite to make light of a 6.5 games handicap concession.

Panna Udvardy vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova predictions

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova made the French Open final in 2021, when runner-up to Barbora Krejcikova, and the 32-year-old should utlitise her vast experience to great effect against lucky-loser Panna Udvardy.

Pavlyuchenkova appears to be finding greater consistency with age and is experienced at coming through early-round Grand Slam tests. And while Udvardy is no mug when the opportunities arise, the Hungarian is likely to be overpowered by one of the better players not to have won a major singles title.

The favourite is asked to give up a start of 5.5 games and siding with Pavlyuchenkova looks the way to go.

