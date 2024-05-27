French Open day three match predictions & tennis betting tips: Rising star set to reward home faithful

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the French Open tennis. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch the French Open

Live on Eurosport 1 & 2 & Discovery+ from 10am Tuesday

Best bets

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to beat David Goffin

2pts 4-5 general

Tallon Griekspoor to win 3-0 vs Mackenzie McDonald

1pt Evs bet365

Yulia Putintseva to beat Sloane Stephens

2pts 8-11 bet365

French Open day three preview

Day three of the French Open sees the beginning of Novak Djokovic’s title defence, and the men’s world number one will want to send out a statement of intent in his first-round dust-up with home hope Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Djokovic has been crowned the king of Roland Garros in two of the last three seasons, which has helped to take his Grand Slam haul to 24, but he is yet to secure a single piece of silverware this season so he has a point to prove.

That should ensure the Serbian is even more focused on the challenge ahead and he is unlikely to have many concerns against world number 140 Herbert, who is more renowned for his doubles success.

Tuesday’s action also sees the introduction of women's singles favourite Iga Swiatek’s two chief title threats in Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, who should power their way past Erika Andreeva and Greet Minnen respectively.

David Goffin vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard predictions

France look like they may have unearthed another potential star of the future in Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who has soared up to a career-high ranking of world number 66 following his breakthrough success in Lyon on Saturday.

That title triumph featured victories over Lorenzo Sonego, Alexander Bublik and Tomas Martin Etcheverry - three established top-50 performers - and suggested the 20-year-old has the potential to go right to the top.

Perricard has also been making hay on the Challenger Tour, claiming four titles since April last year, and he is sure to get a positive reception against David Goffin.

Standing tall at 6ft 7in and boasting a hefty serve, the youngster has the weapons needed to account for a declining Goffin, who has slipped down to 115th in the world rankings.

The Belgian, once the world number seven, has lost six of his last nine matches, and three of his previous four visits to Roland Garros have ended in the opening round.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Tallon Griekspoor p redictions

Mackenzie McDonald's season has been plagued by injury, and the struggling American may be unable to land a glove on his Dutch opponent, Tallon Griekspoor.

McDonald has lost all six of his competitive matches this year and he has played only three times since the Australian Open in January, showing some promise but evidently lacking match sharpness.

The American’s last two clay-court matches have seen him lose 7-6 6-0 to Roberto Bautista Agut in a Bordeaux Challenger event before a 6-2 6-2 defeat to world number 89 Aleksandar Vukic in Lyon.

That suggests he could struggle to keep tabs on world number 25 Griekspoor who, once winning the opening set, should be able to wrap things up pretty quickly.

Yulia Putintseva vs Sloane Stephens predictions

Sloane Stephens was runner-up at the French Open in 2018 and she was a quarter-finalist as recently as two years ago, but Yulia Putintseva can have her measure.

The American arrives in Paris after losing her last four matches in straight sets, including a 6-3 6-2 defeat to the consistent Putintseva in Rome just over two weeks ago.

Putintseva has lost only three of her last 11 clay-court matches, and two of those defeats came against world number one Swiatek and fourth seed Rybakina.

