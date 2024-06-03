French Open day ten match predictions & tennis betting tips

Where to watch the French Open

Live on Eurosport 1 & 2 & Discovery+ from 10am Tuesday

French Open day ten preview

The first batch of French Open quarter-finals takes place on Tuesday and the stars are out in force with Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff all eyeing up places in the final four.

The men’s draw sees Alcaraz tackling 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas while Australian Open champion Sinner sets his sights on Grigor Dimitrov.

In the women’s draw the main focus concerns world number one Swiatek as she lines up against last season’s Wimbledon heroine Marketa Vondrousova and victory would set up a semi-final showdown with third seed Gauff or three-time Grand Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Carlos Alcaraz predictions

Carlos Alcaraz is a perfect five out of five in his personal series with Stefanos Tsitsipas, which includes a win at this quarter-final stage of last season’s French Open, but the Spaniard should not be expecting to have an easy time.

Alcaraz eased to a 6-2 6-1 7-5 victory over Tsitsipas at Roland Garros 12 months ago but, with the Greek star rejuvenated and enjoying a productive spell, it is hard to envisage another one-sided match.

Tsitsipas, who is featuring in the Paris quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years, has lost only three of his 20 clay-court matches this season having followed a title success in Monte Carlo in April with a runner-up effort in Barcelona.

The world number nine has been broken only four times in as many matches in the French capital and there was a lot to like about his come-from-behind four-set success over Andrey Rublev’s conqueror Matteo Arnaldi last time out.

With Tsitsipas serving superbly, Alcaraz looks sets for a battle and it may mean that over 35.5 games represents the best value. Four sets should be enough to see that bet land.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jannik Sinner predictions

Jannik Sinner lost the opening set against his fourth-round opponent Corentin Moutet before stamping his authority in a 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-1 victory and he is long odds-on to seal a semi-final spot at Grigor Dimitrov’s expense.

However, the Italian has yet to come up against a seeded rival in Paris and as he had injury concerns in the build-up to the tournament, this is a contest that makes little punting appeal.

Dimitrov is enjoying a resurgence but, while his latest straight-sets victory over Hubert Hurkacz reads well, this is the 33-year-old’s first French Open quarter-final appearance.

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova predictions

Defending champion Iga Swiatek dished out a double-bagel defeat in 41 minutes against Anastasia Potapova in round four and the potent Pole can make light work of her quarter-final rival Marketa Vondrousova.

It may not be such a devastating win against a fellow Grand Slam champion, but Swiatek has won all four meetings between the pair in straight sets and can prove a class apart on her beloved slow terrain.

The world number one has won 16 consecutive matches on clay, dropping only three sets in the process, and backing her to win in a contest featuring 17 or fewer games appeals most.

Vondrousova was runner-up to Ashleigh Barty at the 2019 French Open but she lost 6-1 6-2 against Swiatek at Roland Garros a season later.

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur predictions

Coco Gauff looks like she means business, having won all four of her matches in straight sets, and the American can record another routine success in her last-eight duel with Ons Jabeur.

The 20-year-old’s only defeat in her last nine clay-court outings came against Swiatek in Rome and she has had the edge on ninth seed Jabeur, winning four of their past six rivalries.

The Tunisian is a talented performer with no problem under these conditions, but 2022 runner-up Gauff looks in seriously good touch and may be too athletic, powerful and hungry.

Gauff prevailed 6-3 6-1 when the players met at the French Open three seasons ago and she has gone from strength to strength since, establishing herself as one of the women's formidable four.

