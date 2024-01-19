Australian Open day eight predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Where can I watch the Australian Open in the UK?

Eurosport, from midnight. All matches are also streamed live on Discovery+.

Best bets for day eight of the Australian Open

Adrian Mannarino +8.5 games on handicap v Novak Djokovic

2pts Evs bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Aryna Sabalenka to win & over 18.5 games v Amanda Anisimova

2pts Evs bet365

Mirra Andreeva to win 2-0 v Barbora Krejcikova

1pt 13-10 Betfair







Australian Open day eight predictions

Novak Djokovic v Adrian Mannarino

Novak Djokovic produced his most convincing performance of his Australian Open title defence in a third-round victory over 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry, but the 24-time Grand Slam champion should expect a stern test from resurgent veteran Adrian Mannarino.

Djokovic outclassed Etcheverry 6-3 6-3 7-6, which will be a welcome win for the Serbian’s supporters after he required four sets in claiming the scalps of teenage qualifier Dino Prizmic and unseeded home hope Alexei Popyrin.

The world number one, seeking an 11th Australian Open crown and his fifth in a row, tends to rise to the challenge and it is likely that there is plenty more to come.

But his opponent Mannarino is at a career-high ranking of 19th despite being in the latter stages of his career and he has been showing some serious fight in Melbourne.

The 35-year-old has forced himself through five-set marathons against Stan Wawrinka, Jaume Munar and Ben Shelton, spending over 12 hours on the court.

The most surprising aspect about those victories is how strongly he finished the contests and he is a seasoned performer who is unlikely to wilt just because he is facing the best player in the world.

Djokovic still has to prove he is performing at the level he was last season, which is why a handicap start of +8.5 games may seriously underestimate the Frenchman’s ability.

Amanda Anisimova v Aryna Sabalenka

Defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka cruised to a double-bagel success over Lesia Tsurenko in round three, but the Belarusian may have to dig deeper to dislodge her last-16 rival Amanda Anisimova.

Sabalenka has been cutting loose at Melbourne Park, recording straight-set victories over Ella Seidel, Brenda Fruhvirtova and Tsurenko and dropping a total of only six games.

However, this test against Anisimova will really tell us where Sabalenka’s game is and the American should give her something to think about.

The 22-year-old made the semi-final of the French Open in 2019 and was a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon only two years ago.

Anisimova opted for a break from tennis before the build-up to last season’s French Open but she has made a successful return and 2-0 wins over Liudmila Samsonova, Nadia Podoroska and Paula Badosa suggest she is operating to an extremely high level.

The Floridian has met Sabalenka five times on the WTA Tour, winning the opening four meetings before a three-set defeat in their latest encounter in Rome two seasons ago.

Extending that dominance may be beyond Anisimova now as Sabalenka has come on leaps and bounds, but she should at least showcase her talents.

Mirra Andreeva v Barbora Krejcikova

Mirra Andreeva clawed herself back from 5-1 down in the deciding set of her third-round encounter with Diane Parry and the teenage sensation starts a warm favourite for her last-16 showdown with 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

This is only Andreeva’s fourth appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam but she is already featuring in her second fourth-round contest despite being only 16 years of age.

The expectations from outside continue to rise and Andreeva has the potential to challenge for Grand Slam silverware in the very near future.

It is easy to see why there is all the hype surrounding her as she looks the real deal, supported by her 6-0 6-2 rout of three-time Grand Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur in round two.

These conditions appear to suit Andreeva well and it is worth remembering that she led Krejcikova 6-3 4-0 at last season’s Wimbledon before the Czech was forced to retire.

Andreeva has since beaten Krejcikova again, outclassing her 6-2 6-2 in Beijing in October, and another straight-sets victory must appeal at 13-10.

The Czech ninth seed was beaten 7-5 6-2 by Jessica Pegula at this stage of the Australian Open last season and she has needed three sets to see off two players outside the world’s top 120 in Mai Hontama and Storm Hunter at this year’s event.

