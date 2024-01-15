Australian Open day four predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Where can I watch the Australian Open in the UK?

Eurosport, from midnight. All matches are also streamed live on Discovery+.

Best bets for day four of the Australian Open

Fabian Marozsan to beat Francisco Cerundolo

2pts 8-13 bet365, Betfair, Hills

Andrey Rublev to win & both players to win a set v Christopher Eubanks

1pt 6-5 bet365

Ons Jabeur to beat Mirra Andreeva

1pt 10-11 general

Aryna Sabalenka to win & over 17.5 games v Brenda Fruhvirtova

1pt 6-5 bet365





Australian Open day four predictions

Fabian Marozsan v Francisco Cerundolo

Fabian Marozsan has made big strides in a short space of time and this looks a good opportunity for the Hungarian to claim a seeded scalp in the form of Francisco Cerundolo.

This is only a third appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam for Marozsan, but he has been a prolific winner on the Challenger Tour and last season’s run to the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters, where he recorded wins over Alex De Minaur and Casper Ruud, highlights his potential.

The 24-year-old recorded a four-set triumph over 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in the opening round, converting 11 of the 17 break-point opportunities he carved out.

The Budapest native can build on that against 22nd seed Cerundolo, who is considered to be more of a clay-court specialist.

The Argentinian needed a fifth and final set to see off Australian world number 257 Dane Sweeny in round one and he had lost all three matches prior to that this year in straight sets.

Christopher Eubanks v Andrey Rublev

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev was put through the wringer in his curtain-raiser with Thiago Seyboth Wild as he required a fifth-set tiebreak and three hours and 45 minutes of action to seal his place in round two.

Rublev may come on for that spin but he should still expect a stiff test from giant American Christopher Eubanks, who was a Wimbledon quarter-finalist last season.

Eubanks’s big serve allows him to win plenty of cheap points and that was the case in his opening-round clash with Taro Daniel.

The world number 35 eased to a 6-4 6-2 6-3 success, saving the only break point he faced, and that looks a strong performance considering Daniel had finished runner-up in Auckland last week.

Rublev has made the quarter-final in five of his last six Grand Slam appearances and his class should tell, but not before Eubanks gets a set on the board.



Ons Jabeur v Mirra Andreeva

Many feel it is only a matter of time until Mirra Andreeva is challenging for Grand Slam silverware, but the 16-year-old may have been shown too much respect by the oddsmakers for her second-round clash with Ons Jabeur.

Andreeva is a precocious talent and impressed on her way to a 7-5 6-2 success against Bernarda Pera in the opening round in Melbourne.

However, the teenager made her first quarter-final on the WTA Tour at the Brisbane International earlier this month and her best run to date in a Slam came when reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon last summer.

Sixth seed Jabeur, in contrast, is a three-time Slam singles finalist and the Tunisian is taken to put that experience to good use against Andreeva, who has lost all five of her previous clashes with current top-ten players.

Brenda Fruhvirtova v Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka was in no mood to hang about as she bulldozed her way past German qualifier Ella Seidel 6-0 6-1 inside an hour in round one, but the reigning Australian Open champion may have to work a little harder to see off the challenge of Brenda Fruhvirtova.

Czech youngster Fruhvirtova is unlikely to land the upset but the 18-year-old may have been underestimated as she reached the last 16 of last season’s Australian Open, upsetting 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova along the way.

Fruhvirtova came from a set down to defeat experienced Ana Bogdan in the opening round and, having lost only one of her last 18 matches across the WTA and ITF Tour, she is capable of prolonging her second-round contest.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.