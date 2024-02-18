ATP Qatar Open Doha predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Humbert to continue steady improvement

Today's Offers 8 All offers

When to bet on the ATP Qatar Open

Tournament starts 11.30am Monday

Best bet

Ugo Humbert to win Qatar Open

1pt 13-2 bet365

ATP Qatar Open predictions

A who's who of superstar names have won the ATP Qatar Open title over the last two decades but, with most of the current crop of elite performers either taking a break or in action elsewhere, it's world number five Andrey Rublev who assumes favouritism.

Rublev has carved out a more than respectable career by winning 250 and 500 Series titles with 14 of his 15 tournament victories coming across those two levels, and he's undoubtedly the most consistent performer in the Doha draw.

He's also comfortably the highest-ranked player in the tournament with fellow Russian Karen Khachanov the next closest at 17, and odds of 3-1 offer a fair indication of Rublev's chance of claiming a second Qatar title having also won in 2020.

A champion in Hong Kong last month, Rublev is far more prolific than Khachanov, who has won just one title from 2019 onwards, in Zhuhai last September, but he still looks on the short side in what looks a competitive draw.

While the Russian pair both have claims, improving Frenchman Ugo Humbert should also fancy his chances of claiming a third title in four months having also triumphed in Metz in November and Marseille at the beginning of this month.

Humbert suffered an early exit in Rotterdam last week, losing out to talented Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, but he was entitled to produce a lesser effort following his exploits in Marseille, where he beat fifth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, top seed Hubert Hurkacz and second seed Grigor Dimitrov, all in straight sets.

That was a monumental effort and a short break should have freshened him up for a first crack at Doha, where he could be on course to meet Rublev in the semi-finals.

While the 2020 champion would be the slight favourite in that potential contest, Humbert has won two of their last four meetings so he won't fear facing a more decorated rival.

Khachanov and Alexander Bublik are the top seeds in the bottom half and while Bublik has come on leaps and bounds mentally, the Kazakhstani remains hard to trust.

That could open the door for someone else to progress to the final at a decent each-way price with the aforementioned Ruusuvuori and Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor among the possible candidates.

