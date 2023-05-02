World Seniors Championship outright predictions and snooker betting tips: Davis can gain some compensation

Where to watch World Seniors Championship

Live on BBC iPlayer & Red Button from 7pm Wednesday

Best bets for World Seniors Championship

Mark Davis

2pts 2-1 general

World Seniors Championship predictions

Just two days on from Luca Brecel’s thrilling 18-15 win over Mark Selby in the World Championship final, snooker returns to the Crucible Theatre as 16 veterans battle it out for the World Seniors Championship.

Played over a much shorter format - the opening round is best-of-five and the final is best-of-nine - and lasting only four days instead of 17, the seniors event takes less winning and there is a real gulf in terms of the quality.

That makes Mark Davis a worthy favourite and the Battler from Hastings may get some well-deserved compensation after dropping off the professional circuit in the cruellest of circumstances.

Davis lost 10-9 on the last black in his final World Championship qualifier against Joe Perry last month, a defeat which saw him lose his tour card after 32 years of being a professional.

However, Davis had recorded two good wins against Michael Georgiou and Lyu Haotian prior to that, showing he is still operating at a high level.

Not only is Davis arguably the best player in the competition, but the draw has been kind to the 50-year-old who should ease past Mohamed Khairy before a likely quarter-final encounter with Tony Drago.

Jimmy White, runner-up to Lee Walker last year and David Lilley in 2021, is the potential stumbling block in the semi-final and that contest could ultimately decide who goes on to be crowned champion.

The Whirlwind won this event in 2019 and again in 2020 and should make his way into the final four having shown an upturn in form this season, but Davis may still have the edge.

The top half of the draw looks more of a punting minefield with defending champion Lee Walker, 2020 runner-up Ken Doherty, Alfie Burden, Peter Lines and Gerrard Greene among those vying for a place in the Sunday's title decider.

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry is another lining up in that half of the draw but quotes of 25-1 highlight that snooker’s one-time dominant force is far less reliable nowadays.

