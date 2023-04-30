Sunday's World Championship final predictions and snooker betting tips: Make or break in Crucible crescendo

Where to watch

World Championship final predictions

Mark Selby and Luca Brecel will contest the final of the World Snooker Championship after a day of semi-final drama at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Brecel pulled off the greatest ever Sheffield comeback after recovering from 14-5 down to get past Si Jiahui 17-15 at the last-four stage and that followed wins over Ricky Walden, Mark Williams and ante-post favourite Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Selby, tipped at 11-2 at the start of the tournament by Racing Post Sport snooker guru Adrian Humphries, is bidding to land a fifth World Championship crown, and if successful, those titles will have come in the space of only ten years.

The Jester from Leicester wasn’t having much fun when Mark Allen rallied from 16-10 down to get their semi-final back to 16-14, but the 39-year-old showed his famed determination to get over the line.

That was a gritty display in a contest that lacked fluency and didn’t end until the early hours of this morning, but even then Selby made three century breaks and the total tons line looks to have been set a little low at 4.5 in the final.

Brecel made only one century knock in the semi-final, but the Belgian finished with breaks of 60, 66, 70, 73 and 81 and that suggests the high-scores could be on the way.

The Belgian Bullet’s freshness should allow him to stay competitive in the final, having finished play yesterday afternoon, and with the prospect of plenty of frames in this best-of-35 Sheffield showdown, backing over 4.5 century breaks at 17-20 looks a bet.

