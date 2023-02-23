Friday's Players Championship predictions and snooker betting tips: Warrior can get his revenge

Where to watch

ITV4, 1pm & 7pm Friday

Best bet

Kyren Wilson -1.5 frames on handicap

1pt 10-11 Hills

Friday's Players Championship preview

Gary Wilson got the better of namesake Kyren in the quarter-finals during his run to the Scottish Open title in December, but the Warrior can exact his revenge in the last eight of the Players Championship on Friday.

Both players ran out convincing winners in their opening match at the Aldersley Leisure Village, with Gary overcoming an out-of-sorts Ding Junhui 6-3 and Kyren outclassing Zhou Yuelong in a 6-2 triumph.

But having seen his form tail off since winning the European Masters in August, Kyren hinted that he was back to somewhere near his best in that victory over Yuelong as he reeled off breaks of 121, 100, 76 and 63.

With 26 centuries this season, the Warrior is one of the heaviest scorers on tour and a repeat of Tuesday’s success should see him comfortably past the Geordie cueman.

The two previous meetings between these players over this best-of-11 format have gone Kyren’s way, including a 6-2 victory at the Masters two years ago.

Prior to beating Ding, and discounting the Snooker Shoot Out, Gary had lost in the opening round of his previous three tournaments, so at a shade of odds-on take the Warrior to win by at least two frames.

