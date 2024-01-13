Sunday's European Champions Cup predictions: Tigers can keep tabs on European champions

Where to watch

Bath v Racing 92 1pm

After such a disappointing season in 2022-23 Bath have made a flawless start to their European campaign and are flying high in the Premiership, so they should not fear the visit of French heavyweights Racing 92.

Racing are fighting for their lives after two defeats and, although they are top of the French league, they are three-point underdogs for this Pool B showdown.

Bath fly-half Finn Russell is coming up against his former team - the Scotland international started for Racing in their 2020 final defeat to Exeter - and there is a lot of exciting attacking talent in the Bath ranks.

Defeat to Exeter in October 2020 was Racing's third appearance in the final in the last eight seasons, but they have won just one of their last six pool matches - by a single point at home to Harlequins - and they look set to suffer another setback at the Rec.

La Rochelle v Leicester 3.15pm

Back-to-back European champions La Rochelle are up against it after losing their first two matches, but they are still made long odds-on to see off Leicester on home soil.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are two from two, and although they face a tough run-in with their trip to La Rochelle followed by a home date with Leinster next weekend, they may well see Sunday's trip to France as a free hit. And with nothing to lose they have named a strong side.

Jamie Shillcock starts at fly-half but South African World Cup winner Handre Pollard is waiting in the wings on the bench, and Leicester look to be too easily dismissed as 16-point underdogs.

Next week's visit of Leinster, runners-up in the last two campaigns, will be a huge test, but Leicester coach Dan McKellar has not looked to rest key players for Sunday's showdown in France and the Tigers look worth backing to keep pushing to stay close.

Bordeaux v Saracens 5.30pm

Bordeaux are blazing a trail in Pool A with maximum points taken from their two opening games - but they have played the bottom two teams in their section and Saracens should provide a much sterner test.

The French hosts are 4-11 shots to prevail and are riding high in the Top 14, but they will be wary of Sarries' ruthless edge and this has the makings of a truly intense showdown, but very much one to savour rather than bet on.

