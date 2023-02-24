Wales v England predictions and rugby union tips: England sniff blood against troubled Wales

Where to watch

BBC One & S4C, 4.45pm Saturday

Best bet

England -6

3pts Evs Coral, Ladbrokes



Match preview

A dismal losing run, unrest in the camp, a completely overhauled team; could things look any bleaker for Wales as they prepare to face old foes England in the Six Nations?

Saturday's match may have little bearing on the destination of the title, but it's never a sideshow when these teams meet and surely England will sense an opportunity.

Their last visit to Wales ended in heavy defeat as they shipped 40 points and were left fuming at the decisions of referee Pascal Gauzere, who later admitted he had made a mistake in allowing two controversial Welsh tries.

Wales will feel they need some luck on their side this time after two disappointing defeats and a new-look line-up, showing nine changes from their defeat away to Scotland two weeks ago.

The biggest talking point is the demotion of fly-half Dan Biggar to the bench. Owen Williams, who returned to the squad this year five years after his last cap, starts in his place.

Williams has been in good form for the Ospreys but Biggar's experience may be missed from the start in such a big match, while the centre pairing outside Williams comprises Joe Hawkins, who earns his fourth cap, and 20-year-old debutant Mason Grady.

Wales coach Warren Gatland made some bold calls against the Scots, leaving out veteran forwards Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau, all of whom start against England, and it may be that given the short time available to him he is more focused on testing his squad options for the upcoming World Cup.

England look far more settled, making just one injury-enforced change from the team who beat Italy, and whereas they looked defensively uncertain and ill-disciplined in their opening defeat to Scotland, there was clear progress against the Azzurri.

Wales have won just two of their last 12 Test matches and while they have so often in the past risen above adversity, they simply look to have too much against them this week. You have to go back 20 years for the last time England won by more than seven points in the Six Nations in Cardiff but they could buck that trend on Saturday.

