Scotland v Wales predictions and rugby union tips: Ragged Wales may get the runaround from positive Scots

Where to watch

BBC One, 4.45pm Saturday

Best bet

Over 24.5 Scotland points

2pts 10-11 Boyles

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Match preview

Scotland’s high tempo and lethal attack left England stunned in round one of the Six Nations, and the visit of a Wales side in chaos is a golden opportunity for Gregor Townsend’s men to prove the Twickenham triumph wasn’t another one-off.

Red letter days such as their recent run of three Calcutta Cup wins are all well and good but it's consistency that Scotland are searching for as they bid to win their opening two games of a Six Nations campaign for the first time since the tournament switched to six teams.

Too often Scotland have got off to a good start - they’ve now won their opening game in five of the last seven Six Nations but failed to back it up, and Wales have regularly taken on the role of spoilers.

The Welsh have won 17 of the last 20 meetings with Scotland, including victories on six of their previous seven visits to Murrayfield, but make the trip north again in a sorry state.

Ireland blew a disorganised and ill-disciplined Wales side away within half an hour in Cardiff and coach Warren Gatland has reacted to that result by axing veterans Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau from his line-up.

From the ashes of the recent inferno that’s engulfed Welsh rugby, Gatland is trying to build a new team, turning to the likes of Dafydd Jenkins, 20, and Christ Tshiunza, 21, to add some grunt to a pack overwhelmed by Ireland.

A positive Wales response is expected from the opening weekend debacle against a Scotland side who are a more favourable matchup in the forwards but have the potential to hurt the visitors elsewhere.

The Scottish backs were at their potent best against England with fly-half Finn Russell expertly pulling the strings, the midfield duo of Sione Tupulotu and Huw Jones complementing each other brilliantly and winger Duhan van der Merwe at his try-scoring best.

On a dry day in Edinburgh, those players should thrive once more as part of a Scotland side who have scored 23 or more points in six of their last seven games.

Fears of Scotland tripping up against Wales once more still linger but Wales have conceded 30 or more points in four of the last six outings and there are too many gaps in their defence to plug in a week. The hosts' attack can enjoy another fruitful outing.

Follow us on Twitter