Scotland v Italy predictions and rugby union tips: Azzurri may thrive in chaotic finale

Where to watch Scotland v Italy

BBC One, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

45 to 65 total points

2pts 5-6 bet365

Simone Gesi to score a try

1pt 21-10 bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Scotland v Italy preview

Scotland and Italy will look back at this year’s Six Nations and wonder what might have been as they prepare for a potentially fast and loose Murrayfield finale.

Priced as the fifth-best team in the tournament before a ball was kicked, the Scots were in title contention after two rounds, only to see aspirations of a maiden championship ended by defeats to France and Ireland.

It always going to be a tall order to beat the world’s two best sides, but Scotland played well enough in both games to suggest victory was a possibility.

Ultimately, the title and even the consolation of a maiden top-two finish are now out of reach for Gregor Townsend’s men as they switch attention to claiming a 12th straight win over a riled-up Italy.

The winless Azzurri head to Edinburgh with a bee in their bonnet after blowing their best shot at a Six Nations victory with a mistake-riddled defeat at home to Wales last weekend.

Italy’s commitment to a ball-in-hand attacking gameplan cost them against Wales, but their unyielding resolve not to kick the ball away has its benefits and has seen Kieran Crowley's side already eclipse their previous three points totals.

They will go at a Scotland side shorn of some big hitters in fly-half Finn Russell, centurion Stuart Hogg and lineout chief Richie Gray. Blair Kinghorn is asked to fill in for Russell and the full-back-turned-fly-half hasn’t always exhibited the type of game management needed as an international number ten.

There's the possibility for a bit more chaos with Kinghorn at ten, and chaos suits Italy and their debut winger Simone Gesi. The 21-year-old has scored seven tries in 10 appearances for URC side Zebre this season and is worth chancing to transfer that try-scoring form to the international arena.

Italy's point-scoring potential makes them lively 15-point underdogs but the more appealing option is to play the points. Even without Russell and Hogg, Scotland's backs have some nice weapons for Kinghorn to work with, including top tournament tryscorer Huw Jones.

Six of the last seven meetings between these two have produced at least 45 points and that mark looks passable given the attacking improvements both sides have made.

Follow us on Twitter