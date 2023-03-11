Scotland v Ireland Six Nations predictions and rugby union betting tips: Grand Slam hopefuls to take the fight to Scots

Where to watch Scotland v Ireland

BBC One & S4C, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Ireland -3 on first-half handicap

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Scotland v Ireland odds

Scotland 13-5

Ireland 2-5

Draw 25-1

Odds correct at time of first publish

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Scotland v Ireland predictions

The road to a Six Nations Grand Slam is rarely smooth and Ireland are preparing themselves for a bumpy ride when they head to Murrayfield on Sunday.

Scotland have been far better than advertised, dispatching England and Wales before going down valiantly in France a fortnight ago.

A first victory over Ireland in seven attempts would give the Scots a real shot at winning the championship given they play Italy on the final weekend, and would also see them claim a first Triple Crown since 1990.

Gregor Townsend’s men are therefore not short of motivation for Sunday's task and in-form mercurial fly-half Finn Russell, who has assisted a tournament-high four tries, will be among the Scotland players relishing the occasion.

Russell and his merry bunch of backs could trouble Ireland’s defence, but that’s only part of the battle when facing the world's top-ranked side who have lost only two of their last 22 Test matches.

Challenging Ireland at the breakdown and set-piece is vital and while Italy gave it a good go in round three, Ireland still won by 14 points.

Big guns Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong are back to bolster Ireland’s ranks after sitting out the win in Rome and the visitors' strong starting line-up is expected to go at Scotland early.

Ireland have scored a try in the first ten minutes in nine of their last ten Six Nations matches, while 73 of the 100 points they’ve tallied in this year’s championship have been registered before half-time.

Scotland were 19 points down in France before they started to get their act together and with their best work tending to come after the interval, Ireland’s Grand Slam dreams should be alive and well at the break.

Follow us on Twitter