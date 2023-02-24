Italy v Ireland predictions and rugby union tips: Van der Flier can lead the charge for visitors

Where to watch

ITV, 2.15pm Saturday

Best bet

Ireland -10 on first-half handicap

2pts 10-11 general

Josh van der Flier anytime tryscorer

1pt 7-5 bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Match preview

Irish rugby fans have never had it so good. A seven-match winning run has cemented Ireland as the top-ranked side in the world and a fourth Six Nations Grand Slam is in the palm of their hand ahead of a trip to Italy.

It has all come together for Andy Farrell’s men, in a World Cup year no less, and, even taking into account the Azzurri’s recent improvement, the outcome of Saturday’s game in Rome would appear a formality.

There are no obvious flaws in an Ireland team who recorded a statement 32-19 win over France in round two in Dublin, a game in which their margin of victory could have been larger had they been more clinical.

Matching the ferocity, skill and intensity with which Ireland play is an unenviable task and bookmakers are confident they’ll be no slacking off against Italy. So much so that an opening 22-point handicap has remained despite Farrell making six changes from the win over France.

The new half-back pairing of Ross Byrne and Craig Casey might have been a cause for concern previously but there’s a strong belief Ireland can now function at a high level without Johnny Sexton.

Playing behind such a formidable pack certainly helps their cause and Ireland’s big ball-carriers could do some serious damage against the Azzurri, who found it tough to cope with the physicality of England and France at times in their first two Six Nations outings.

Josh van der Flier’s excellent record of nine tries in 15 matches for club and country this season marks him out as a major threat and odds-against quotes about the flanker dotting down look worth taking.

Ireland have won the pair's last 12 meetings by an average margin of 31 points, including a 57-6 success last year. And while Italy have made giant strides forward since that thrashing, bridging a gap of that size to a team who themselves have only improved is a seismic ask.

Ireland look to put teams away early and they scored three first-half tries against both Wales and France. If allowed to get into their stride at the Stadio Olimpico they could have victory sewn up inside the first 40 minutes.

Follow us on Twitter