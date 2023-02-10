Ireland v France predictions and rugby union tips: Title favourites set for gritty contest

Where to watch

ITV & RTE2, 2.15pm Sunday

Best bet

Under 44 points

2pts Evs bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Match preview

Just like last year, the round-two clash between Ireland and France is being billed as a Six Nations title decider. In 2022 France ran out 30-24 winners at home on their way to a Grand Slam - this year Ireland are favourites in their own back yard as they look to snap a three-match losing run against Les Bleus.

These are the top-ranked teams in the world and while France looked less polished in their opening performance against Italy than Ireland did against Wales, both teams banked bonus-point wins and France coach Fabien Galthie was happy to name an unchanged starting line-up.

Ireland are looking to set a new record having won their last 12 home matches, but the last team to beat them in Dublin were France in 2021 when they edged a 15-13 success, and that scoreline continued a run of close, hard-fought clashes between the two.

The teams have met 11 times in the Six Nations in Dublin, Ireland winning six and France four with one draw, and not once has the winning margin been more than 12 points. Four of the last five encounters have produced fewer than 30 points and only three of the 11 have featured more than 40. These teams topped the scoring charts in last year's tournament, when Ireland bagged 24 tries and France 17, but they also shipped the fewest, and those defences have tended to be on top in this fixture.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell spoke this week about the emphasis on defence and there is no doubt both teams will have worked hard on that side of their game in preparation for this clash.

France have also put great store in their physicality, and not only have they held the upper hand over Ireland in the last three years, it was noticeable in the autumn that Ireland faced their toughest test in a 19-16 victory over a similarly solid South Africa side.

This looks all over another gritty encounter and defence looks set to trump attack again. Given how close these games have been throughout this century, a win by one to 12 points looks the best value for anyone picking a winner, but going under the points looks a safer bet.

Follow us on Twitter