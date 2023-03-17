Ireland v England predictions and rugby union tips: Composure and control key for Irish success

Where to watch Ireland v England

ITV1 & RTE2, 5pm Saturday

Best bet

Ireland to win by 11 to 20 points

2pts 5-2 bet365

No try before 11mins 30 secs

1pt Evs bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Ireland v England preview

Ireland overcame what proved to be a tough hurdle against Scotland last week to stay on course for a fourth Grand Slam, and they are just 1-7 to seal the deal in Dublin on Saturday.

So much stacks up on the Irish side for this decisive clash. They are the top-ranked side in the world, have won their last 13 home matches and take on an England side who were thrashed 53-10 at Twickenham by France last week. The handicap is set in the mid-teens - what can go wrong?

Well, the Ireland players and head coach Andy Farrell will know full well that no side can be taken lightly after such a chastening defeat, and even if it's a big ask for England to find some attacking spark against an Ireland side who have shipped just five tries, the visitors are sure to react with a committed defensive performance and could take some breaking down.

Ireland have shown they have the game-management and composure to come through decisive tests. They came back from losing the first Test in New Zealand in the summer to claim a historic series success and recorded battling wins over South Africa and Australia in the autumn.

But the blueprint for success at the Aviva on Saturday could be their round-four success over Scotland, which broke the mould of their opening three victories.

Ireland won their first three games with barnstorming starts, scoring the opening try inside the first ten minutes on each occasion and posting more than 20 points in the first half of every game.

At Murrayfield, Ireland went behind and it took 27 minutes for winger Mack Hansen to claim their first try. Ireland led 8-7 at the break before pulling away with 14 unanswered points in the second half.

Against a rattled England side and with a Grand Slam to aim for, Ireland could look to come out flying and hit the same heights they did in their first three games. But a patient approach looks more likely against a dogged England team who have had a week to stew on their record home defeat to France.

The selection of Manu Tuilagi and Henry Arundel gives England's backline an increased threat which Ireland will have to deal with, but the prospect of rain means this could turn into an attritional contest.

Ireland possess the class and composure to pull away, but a better value approach than backing the hosts to cover the handicap could be to back them to win by 11 to 20 points, following the pattern of the last two tournament meetings between the sides.

And given the likelihood of a cagey start, the even money about the first try being scored after 11 minutes and 30 seconds also looks worth taking.

Follow us on Twitter