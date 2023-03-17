France v Wales predictions and rugby union tips: Les Bleus set for another attacking masterclass

Where to watch France v Wales

ITV1, 2.45pm Saturday

Best bet

France to score more than 40.5 points

2pts 5-4 BoyleSports

France v Wales preview

France recorded their biggest-ever win over England last week in a 53-10 rout at Twickenham and they can claim another landmark at home to Wales on Saturday as they bid to stay in the Six Nations title running.

The destination of the title is out of their hands as Les Bleus will need England to beat Ireland in Dublin later in the day. But what France can do is run up a big win with a bonus point to put themselves in the best possible position, and after last week's clinical and ruthless display, it's hard to bet against them.

In years gone by few eyebrows would have been raised if France followed a performance like that with an absolute stinker. But under Fabien Galthie and Shaun Edwards, the emphasis has been on throwing off that old image of mercurial, inconsistent France and last week's win underlined how far they have moved on.

Clashes between these teams have tended to be tight. Last year, in Cardiff, Les Bleus edged a 13-9 success, while in 11 Six Nations meetings in Paris this century the average score has been 23-20 to France, who have not scored more than 35 points in any match.

But it's odds-on that they pass that mark on Saturday and the price that catches the eye is the 5-4 that they score more than 40.

France are the joint-top scorers in the tournament with 16 tries while Wales have conceded 14. Ireland put 34 points on Wales in Cardiff in the opening round and Scotland chalked up 35 in round two, and confidence will be high in the French camp that they can better those marks.

The combination of physicality up front and creativity in the backs proved irresistible at Twickenham, and a passionate Paris crowd can drive their team to hit the heights again.

France will also be conscious of the need to keep Wales at bay, too. A 43-point winning margin last week has helped narrow the gap in points difference behind Ireland should the title contenders finish level on points.

But four tries and a bonus point will be France's primary target, and with a 20-point handicap hard to weigh up, backing the hosts to keep going forward until the final whistle looks a better bet.

