France v Scotland predictions and rugby union tips: Focused French pose a tough test

Where to watch

ITV, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

France to win by one to 12 points

2pts 13-8 Coral, Ladbrokes

Match preview

The story of Scottish rugby under Gregor Townsend has been all about breaking new ground. They opened this Six Nations campaign with a third consecutive win over England for the first time since 1909 and after two rounds they have banked maximum points with an unprecedented two bonus-point victories.

They are 3-1 outsiders to keep that winning run going against France today, but even a victory in Paris wouldn’t be anything new for this side, who triumphed 27-23 on their last visit two years ago. France have had two weeks to recover from their defeat to Ireland and will no doubt be steeled after that blow to their title hopes.

Their 2021 reverse to the Scots was their last defeat in Paris, since when they have won nine consecutive home Tests including over New Zealand and South Africa. And defence will be at the front of their minds in this clash as they have conceded six tries in their opening two matches – they shipped only seven in the whole campaign last year, while Scotland are the top scorers in the first two rounds with nine tries.

The last two meetings have produced totals of 50 and 53 points but this could be a tighter affair if France look to impose their physicality and strong defence.

After a run of 15 successive victories, defeat to Ireland in Dublin can be excused but a second loss in the spring before a home World Cup would be harder to deal with. So Les Bleus are sure to push their new-found focus and discipline to the fore – the full Shaun Edwards treatment.

Two years ago in Paris, Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe scored in the 80th minute to steal victory. That is the kind of typically French ending to a match that Edwards and head coach Fabien Galthie are trying to eradicate, and their tight control of this French team can set them up for a narrow win.

