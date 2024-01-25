Harlequins v Leicester predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: International absences could cost Quins

Where to watch Harlequins v Leicester

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Leicester +5

2pts 10-11 general

Harlequins v Leicester predictions

It's the time of year when Six Nations absences hit Premiership clubs, but while in the past Leicester players so often formed the backbone of the England team, Quins have been hit harder for Friday's Premiership clash at the Stoop.

Joe Marler and Alex Dombrandt are missing from the pack and first-choice half-back partners Danny Care and Marcus Smith are also absent, while Chandler Cunningham-South and Oscar Beard are hoping to make their England debuts in the coming weeks.

Quins can still field a strong team but they could be pushed all the way by the Tigers, who are themselves without forwards Dan Cole, Joe Heyes and Ollie Chessum plus full-back Freddie Steward.

Care and Smith are at the heart of so much of Quins' attacking play and Leicester could also have a physical edge at the set piece.

Harlequins ran out 29-25 winners when the teams met at Welford Road in November, but the Tigers have won five of six league matches since. They suffered back-to-back defeats in the European Champions Cup in their last two outings, beaten by La Rochelle and Leinster, two of the strongest teams in the competition, and are sure to be fired up for this clash and the chance to get back to winning ways.

