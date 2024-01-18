Champions Cup rugby: full fixture list, kick-off times, where to watch + £30 in free bets from Sky Bet
The Champions Cup pool stages are approaching a conclusion, with the cream of European and South African domestic rugby looking to secure their places in the knockout stages.
And to get you up for a thrilling denouement
Grab your £30 Sky Bet rugby free bet bonus here.
Champions Cup rugby schedule
Here's the full schedule for the final round of pool fixtures in this year's Champions Cup.
Friday, January 19
- 8.00pm: Connacht v Bristol
- 8.00pm - Glasgow v Toulon
Saturday, January 20
- 1.00pm: Bulls v Bordeaux
- 1.00pm: Harlequins v Ulster
- 3.15pm: Leicester Tigers v Leinster
- 3.15pm: Racing 92 v Cardiff
- 5.30pm: Munster v Northampton Saints
- 5.30pm: Stade Francais v Stormers
- 8.00pm: Saracens v Lyon
Sunday, January 21
- 1.00pm: Sale Sharks v La Rochelle
- 3.15pm: Toulouse v Bath
- 5.30pm: Bayonne v Exeter Chiefs
How can I watch the Champions Cup rugby
You can watch the Champions Cup rugby on TNT Sports.
