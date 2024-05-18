Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves predictions and Betfred Challenge Cup betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Challenge Cup this season.

Where to watch Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves

BBC Two, 3.15pm Sunday

Sunday's Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final predictions

Huddersfield Giants were beaten Betfred Challenge Cup finalists in 2022 and they may come up short once again in this semi-final showdown with Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens.

It was 16-14 to Wigan Warriors on that sunny May day at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the clouds have been gathering over the Giants in recent weeks and they could be cut down to size by the in-form Wolves.

After a disappointing 2023 Betfred Super League season in which they finished ninth, Ian Watson's side began the current campaign in better form, quickly establishing themselves in the top six.

Five wins in their opening eight league matches had moved them into the playoff conversation but three straight losses have tempered enthusiasm, and last week's 48-6 home hammering by Wigan was alarming.

And given the Wolves look to be cut from a similar cloth to the Warriors this season, a comfortable win for the Wire looks likely on Sunday.

Warrington are one of four teams locked at the top of the Super League table on 16 points and they are the third-highest scorers in the competition.

They arrive for this clash in good shape having won four of their last five league fixtures and recent contests with Huddersfield have generally swung their way, too.

The Wolves have won five of their last seven meetings with the Giants and the last seven meetings have been settled by margins of 12, four, ten, two, ten, 22, and 20.

Backing Warrington to cover a six-point handicap on their way to booking a place at Wembley looks the best course of action from a punting perspective.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.