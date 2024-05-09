Friday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Castleford Tigers v St Helens

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

Sky Sports Action, 8.05pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

St Helens -12

2pts Evs Betfred

Salford Red Devils

1pt 8-5 Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

There was a six-way logjam at the top of the Betfred Super League prior to the start of this round and last week's St Helens are back in the pack following last week's hammering at Hull KR.

Only points difference separated first from sixth after last week's matches and Saints will be looking to get back on track after that 40-20 loss.

And fixtures don't come much kinder than a jaunt across the Pennines to take on Castleford Tigers.

Saints have won their last four meetings with Cas, and the victory margins in those efforts made up at 30, 22, 18, 8 and 20.

Things may be not be quite as comfortable this time around, as the Tigers have shown their claws recently despite winning only twice last season.

Last week's draw at Leigh was decent, and they have seen off Salford on home soil this season.

Saints should ultimately prove too strong for Cas and can cover a 12-point handicap but they may not cut loose by much more than that.

Leigh's draw with Cas was another disappointing result during a season in which they just haven't got going.

It's two wins in nine matches for the Leopards in 2024 and they may find Salford too hot to handle on Friday.

The Red Devils have won four of these sides' last six meetings and they look a decent bet to extend that sequence having beaten Huddersfield, Warrington and London in their last three outings.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.