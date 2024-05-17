Hull Kingston Rovers vs Wigan Warriors predictions and Betfred Challenge Cup betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Challenge Cup this season.

Where to watch Hull Kingston Rovers vs Wigan Warriors

BBC One, 1.45pm Saturday

Best bets for the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final

Hull Kingston Rovers +8

2pts 20-21 Betfred

Hull Kingston Rovers vs Wigan Warriors predictions

Hull Kingston Rovers were beaten finalists in last season's Betfred Challenge Cup, losing out to Leigh Leopards by a golden point at Wembley, but they were conquerors of Wigan Warriors on the way, and the pair meet in the semi-finals again on Saturday.

The Warriors were warm favourites to win that tie at Headingley last season and they are just 4-11 to seal their place at Wembley on June 8.

It's 10-11 that the Cherry & Whites lift the Challenge Cup for a record-extending 21st time at the national stadium next month, but they may not have things all their own way against the Robins.

That 11-10 semi-final loss by way of an extra-time golden point will still be fresh in the memories of the Warriors, as will their 26-10 drubbing at the hands of KR in the Super League last month, when they had little in the way of response in a one-sided contest.

That came at Hull KR's Craven Park stronghold where the Robins do most of their best work, but things should be more even in Doncaster on Saturday.

However, KR have had plenty of joy against the reigning Betfred Super League champions, and an eight-point start on the handicap looks well worth taking.

Rovers have won five of their last seven meetings with the Warriors, and they will be confident of staying in the fight once more.

The recent Super League win over Wigan was followed a week later by an even more emphatic 40-20 win over Challenge Cup second favourites, St Helens, and the Robins love taking on the big boys and upsetting the odds.

It's tricky to see them toppling Wigan for a second time with the Challenge Cup final in sight, and you take on the reigning Super League champions at your peril, but the handicap looks generous and backing Rovers with the start looks the best course of action.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.