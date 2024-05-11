London Broncos vs Hull FC predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch London Broncos vs Hull FC

London Broncos vs Hull FC

Sky Sports Action, 3pm Sunday



Best bets for the Betfred Super League

London Broncos +12

2pts 10-11 Betfred

London Broncos v Hull FC predictions

The two worst teams in the Betfred Super League will be under the spotlight on Sunday afternoon when London Broncos host Hull FC at Plough Lane.

Mike Eccles' Broncos have lost all ten of their top-flight games this season, scoring just 82 points and conceding a whopping 393, but they are remarkably still only two points behind Hull.

The Black and Whites have endured a torrid first few months of the campaign, with former coach Tony Smith resigning after just picking up just one win – against Sunday's opponents when they last met at the beginning of March.

Ordinarily, most would expect Hull FC to record a double, but it is difficult to back a team who have lost eight in a row ahead of this banana-skin fixture.

The Broncos only lost by four points in that March meeting, going down by a 28-24 scoreline. Home advantage could prove to be decisive, while London also receive a much-needed boost with prop Lewis Bienek expected to start for the first time this season.

Backing the Broncos on the handicap looks to be the safe play, though, especially given the hosts' lack of scoring prowess.

