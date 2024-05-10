Saturday's Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Arena, 3pm

Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports Arena, 5.30pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Catalans -12

3pts 20-21 Betfred

Wigan Warriors -6

2pt 20-21 Betfred

Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions

Things are getting tight at the top of the Super League table, and two of the teams in contention should pick up victories this weekend.

Warrington Wolves went top of the pile after their 20-8 win over Hull KR on Thursday and they look set to be joined by Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors on 16 points, as they prepare to face Leeds and Huddersfield.

Catalans have lost their last two Super League matches to Wigan and Leigh, but the return to home soil should be the perfect tonic for Steve McNamara's side, who can cover the handicap.

Leeds beat them 18-10 in their first meeting in March, but Rohan Smith's team are without Harry Newman, Brodie Croft and Riley Lumb. Croft's absence is huge for the Rhinos, who could struggle for creativity in Perpignan, while Catalans are boosted by the return of hooker Michael McIlorum from suspension.

Earlier in the day, Wigan can build on their win over Catalans when they travel to Huddersfield.

The Warriors have only lost to Hull KR and St Helens this season, while Huddersfield come into the game on the back of consecutive defeats to the Saints and Salford.

Huddersfield are improving under Ian Watson, but they have lost their last four meetings against Wigan. The Warriors conceded only eight points in their win over Catalans, while they have conceded more than 12 points on just three occasions in their nine Super League matches.

They secured a 30-16 victory over Huddersfield in March at home and should pick up another routine win as they try to keep pace with Warrington.

Betfred 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.