Wigan Warriors v Penrith Panthers predictions and World Club Challenge betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Where to watch Wigan Warriors v Penrith Panthers

BBC Two & Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Saturday

Best bets for the World Club Challenge

Penrith Panthers -8

2pts 21-20 Betfred

Under 30.5 points

2pts 10-11 Betfred

Wigan Warriors v Penrith Panthers predictions

Wigan Warriors will take a break from Betfred Super League matters this weekend as they attempt to prove they are the best rugby league side on the planet.

The Cherry & Whites welcome NRL champions Penrith Panthers to the DW Stadium on Saturday evening seeking to be crowned world champions for a record-equalling fifth time.

By appearing in their ninth World Club Challenge appearance Wigan will be making history just by turing up, while victory would see them join the Sydney Roosters as the most successful club in the competition's history.

Sadly for Wigan, opponents Penrith will be just as hungry to triumph at the DW Stadium. The Panthers have become the pre-eminent side in the NRL in recent years, winning three titles in succession, but they have never won the World Club Challenge, failing on all three previous attempts including at home to St Helens in last year's contest.

That 13-12 golden-point defeat still lingers in the minds of Penrith. Panthers coach Ivan Cleary and his players have mentioned it throughout the week in the build-up to Saturday's big game and they have named as strong a side as possible to right the wrongs of that defeat.

Wigan have the benefit of match practice after opening the defence of their Super League title with a 32-4 win at Castleford a week ago, but they will be without prop Luke Thompson and hooker Kruise Leeming is set to play with an ankle injury.

Mercurial Samoan stand-off Jarome Luai is missing for the visitors but they will still be led by arguably the world's best player, Nathan Cleary.

The Australian half-back has guided this star-studded Penrith team around the park with aplomb for a number of few years now and he could mastermind a successful World Club Challenge tilt on Saturday.

An eight-point handicap should be in reach for the Panthers but the showdown may not be high-scoring. Both teams have built their success on resilient defending first and foremost, and World Club Challenge matches tend to be cagey.

Three of the last five matches have featured fewer than 30 points, with Wigan and Penrith involved in three of those contests.

