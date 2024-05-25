Sunday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Sunday's Betfred Super League matches

London Broncos v Hull KR

Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Mix, 3pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Wigan Warriors -8

2pts 8-13 Betfred

Hull KR -20

2pts 8-13 Betfred

Sunday's Betfred Super League predictions

After winning their first game of the Betfred Super League season against Hull FC last time out, London Broncos should be brought back down to earth by Hull KR on Sunday.

The Broncos ended a run of ten straight defeats with a 34-18 success, but the team from the east side of the River Hull are in much better shape than their neighbours after seven wins from 11 matches.

London's best chance of a victory this season was always bound to come against the beleaguered Black & Whites, but the Robins mean business this year.

Willie Peters' side have lost their last two, but those defeats came against highflying Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors, while they have recorded previous wins over the Warriors, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants.

The Robins beat London 50-10 in their last meeting at Craven Park in round seven, and they should cover a 20-point handicap with ease this weekend.

Salford's clash with Wigan will also kick off at 3pm on Sunday, in a game in which the visitors should collect the two points.

The Red Devils saw their three-match winning run ended by Leigh last time out, and the manner of their 40-12 defeat came as a shock.

Wigan have won three on the spin, and they beat Salford 22-12 away from home in March, so expect them to secure another win at the AJ Bell Stadium this weekend.

