Friday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Sky Sports Arena & SuperLeague+, 7.45pm

St Helens v Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

St Helens -10

2pts Evs Betfred

Huddersfield Giants - 12

2pts 20-21 Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

Catalans Dragons have won their last five games against St Helens, but that winning streak is likely to end at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.

Saints are top of the pile heading into Friday's Super League encounter, although they are only two points above Steve McNamara's troops.

The Merseyside outfit have won four of their last five games in Super League, and they have racked up the points in the process. Saints have scored 40 points or more in three of those wins, which bodes well for the visit of Catalans.

While the Dragons have got the better of Saints in recent years, they have lost four of their last six in all competitions. Defensively they have looked vulnerable, conceding 30 points in their previous two away games in the league.

Saints boss Paul Wellens will be missing Jonny Lomax and Joe Batchelor on Friday, but McNamara will be without Arthur Romano, Mike McMeeken, Paul Seguier and Alrix Da Costa, and the hosts should be able to pick up a comfortable victory.

Friday's Super League fixtures should see two home wins from two as Huddersfield Giants playing host to strugglers Hull FC. Ian Watson's troops have lost five on the spin in all competitions but the fixture list has not been kind to them, pairing them against the Saints, Salford Red Devils, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.

However, visitors Hull FC have won only once this season and they have not improved under interim coach Simon Grix. The Black & Whites have won one of their last 19 games, including matches from last season, and it is difficult to see where their next victory is coming from.

