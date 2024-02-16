Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Betfred are offering £40 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

You can grab your free bets here . We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

BBC Two & Sky Sports Action, 5.30pm Saturday

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Sky Sports Arena, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Wigan -14

Castleford v Wigan

3pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Abbas Miski first tryscorer

Castleford v Wigan

1pt 7-1 Betfred

Catalans to win by one to 12 points

Catalans v Warrington

2pts 9-5 Betfred

You can bet on the 2024 Super League season and get £40 in free bets with Betfred

Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions

For the first time in four seasons a side other than St Helens begin their Super League campaign with a target on their back.

Wigan were deservedly crowned rugby league champions in 2023, finishing top of the regular season with the best attack and defence before beating Catalans in October's Grand Final.

The Warriors have not rested on their laurels, bringing in a number of eyecatching arrivals to bolster their squad as they seek to show they are now the best around.

An opening clash with Castleford, which will be the first Super League match to be shown live on the BBC, shouldn't exert too much pressure on the champions before next Saturday's seismic World Club Challenge showdown with NRL premiers Penrith Panthers.

There's a fresh look to Castleford in 2024 after flirting with relegation last term, with new coach Craig Lingard poised to hand as many as seven Tigers players their debuts against Wigan, although star man and former Man of Steel Paul McShane is injured.

But Cas will do well to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Warriors, who were resounding 36-0 and 48-6 victors in the pair's meetings last term.

Abbas Miski, Super League's leading tryscorer in 2023, bagged five tries in the second of those comprehensive victories and quotes of 7-1 about the Lebanese winger opening the scoring at the Jungle look generous.

Backing Miski to touch down first and Wigan to defy a 14-point handicap as they tune up for their world title bid makes plenty of appeal.

Sam Burgess is latest man to attempt to end Warrington's long title drought but a trip to last season's Grand Finalists Catalans is a tough start for Slammin' Sam.

The Wolves have made their customary raft of new signings in the off-season but there is a far more settled look to the Dragons, who won ten of 13 home games in 2023.

Warrington were one of just three teams to win in Perpignan but that came before their excellent start unravelled and a home win by one to 12 points looks the most sensible wager this time.

Grab £40 in Betfred bonuses when you bet on the Betfred Super League this season

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £40 in bonuses when you bet on the 2024 Betfred Super League season.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on rugby league.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code WELCOME40

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

You will receive £30 in free bets and £10 in free spins within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £30 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New UK 18+ only

Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code 'WELCOME40'

Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within seven days of registering

Get £30 Free Bets & £10 free spins within ten hours of bet settlement

Bonuses expire seven days after issue

Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply

Visit Betfred for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.