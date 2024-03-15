Turnaround time could play pivotal role in tight Premier League title race

Last weekend’s absorbing 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Manchester City lived up to the hype. It delivering both an enthralling match on the pitch for the neutrals and the result that left the tightest possible gap at the top of the table with the three title challengers separated by just a solitary point.

No club is odds-on for the crown with only ten games remaining, with the top trio priced between 5-4 and 5-2. They are all fighting on multiple fronts, having all progressed in Europe, while Manchester City and Liverpool are also in FA Cup duty this weekend while Arsenal take a break.

The standards at the top are so high, and the margin between a possible multi-trophy season and missing out on the biggest prizes is razor-thin.