Liverpool quadruple odds and analysis: Can the Reds make history in Jurgen Klopp's final season?

From masterminding a scarcely believable Champions League comeback against Barcelona to winning 26 of their first 27 league games in the 2019-20 season, Jurgen Klopp has made a habit of making the improbable a reality during his time as Liverpool manager.

And the short video the German put out last month announcing his departure at the end of the season was another unlikely accomplishment.

In the age of 24/7 football coverage, leaks to journalists and social media insiders mean shock announcements are rarer than ever before. That made Klopp’s revelation all the more unexpected.

After nine years at the helm, one of the most decorated managers in the club's history will say auf wiedersehen to the Premier League – but there is time yet for Klopp to orchestrate yet more history.

Klopp will lead his side out against Chelsea in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday seeking to secure the first leg of a potential quadruple, the ultimate fairytale ending to his career on Merseyside.

Such an outcome would be dreamland for anyone associated with the club but a 'nightmare for bookmakers' according to bet365's Steve Freeth.

“Having been a monster price in pre-season and after taking over 400 bets at 1500-1, I hope Jurgen Klopp doesn’t mind us not cheering on Liverpool in their quadruple quest,” Freeth said.

Those fancy prices are long gone with bet365 currently going 33-1 about the Reds winning the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League following their 4-1 win over Luton on Wednesday night which saw them move four points clear at the top-flight summit.

Reigning champions Manchester City remain favourites to win the league despite their current deficit, and they are also a shorter price than Liverpool to win FA Cup despite the Reds knocking out Arsenal, another of their league title rivals, in the third round.

Liverpool play Southampton in the fifth round of that competition next week and they will find out their Europa League opponents in Friday's last-16 draw.

A packed treatment room could be the biggest obstacle to Liverpool’s lofty ambitions. Alisson, Diogo Jota and Joel Matip are all long-term absentees while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez are doubts for Sunday’s Wembley showpiece against Chelsea.

However, the club’s academy have filled the gaps impressively in recent weeks, with Connor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Bobby Clark all stepping up to make their mark in the senior side.

A blockbuster league clash with Manchester City at Anfield in early March could be a decisive match in the title race, and begins a four-game run against teams currently in the top seven for Pep Guardiola's champions.

Klopp has made a habit of making the improbably possible during his time in the Anfield dugout, so who is to say he won't conjure up a feat never before achieved by an English side and win the quadruple?