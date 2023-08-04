Racing Post logo
Drawing on my inner Foreman to see if I still have what it takes to pack a punch

Why it's important to react to any change in circumstances when deciding how much to stake each week

author image
Steve PalmerRacing Post Sport
George Foreman stayed out the boxing ring for a decade before roaring back in style
George Foreman stayed out the boxing ring for a decade before roaring back in styleCredit: Paul Archuleta

When George Foreman came out of retirement in 1987 after ten years on the sidelines, he won 24 consecutive fights, before Evander Holyfield brought the fun to an end in the famous Battle of the Ages. Fighting is a young man's game, but Foreman inspired a generation of 40-somethings to never give up on their dreams.

“The age of 40 is not a death sentence,” growled Foreman, as he smashed youngsters to all parts of the boxing ring. I myself as a weary 45-year-old tackling the multiple terrors of 2023 – here making a far less spectacular comeback to the column-writing world – am trying to draw on my inner-Foreman and see if I still have what it takes to pack a punch.

Doof. Splat. Ouch. Oh dear, that was me falling to the canvas. Knocked out. Struggling to get up. Maybe I don't have the firepower of old. Life has changed a lot since my book Born To Punt was selling like lukewarm cakes a decade or so ago – but I will do my best. You never know, Born For Affordability Checks could shift a million copies with a bit of luck.

Published on 4 August 2023
