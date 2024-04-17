Racing Post RBC Heritage first-round predictions, specials and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the RBC Heritage

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from midday on Thursday.

James Mason's RBC Heritage predictions

Cam Davis top-ten finish

2pts 9-2 general

Adam Svensson first-round leader

1pt 80-1 each-way general

Tournament to be won in a playoff

1pt 4-1 bet365

The fifth Signature Event of the PGA Tour season takes place at Harbour Town Golf Links where a star-studded 69-player field will battle it out for the RBC Heritage title.

World number one Scottie Scheffler clinched his second Green Jacket at the Masters last week and will be teeing it up in South Carolina, alongside Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay and defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick among others.

It promises to be another enthralling tournament, especially with a bigger purse and increased FedEx Cup points on offer, and there are a number of markets that provide value away from the outright winner.

It is nearly three years since Cam Davis made his PGA Tour breakthrough but his recent form has been promising and he looks capable of landing a top-ten finish at a venue he loves.

Having gone T18-MC-T21 in his three outings prior to the Masters, the 29-year-old Australian was in contention for the first three rounds at Augusta National before eventually settling for a share of 12th position - his best result at the Major.

Davis's confidence appears high and he can keep up his good form at Harbour Town, a course where he has finished 25th, third and seventh on his three previous appearances.

In a limited-size field, the first-round leader market often provides a lot of value and the 90-1 available about Adam Svensson to be at the summit after 18 holes is hard to ignore.

This season has seen the 30-year-old Canadian make a habit of starting tournaments fast before failing to maintain that form over 72 holes - his tied-tenth at the Genesis Invitational his only top-ten result in 2024.

Svensson has been in the top ten after the first round in each of his last three starts. He was tied-third at the Valspar Championship, tied-sixth at the Houston Open and tied-eighth at the Texas Open.

The world number 79 also made a hot start on his RBC Heritage debut in 2022 when holding a share of third after the opening 18 holes, and he is capable of being in the mix early again this year.

Another selection to consider is for the tournament to be decided by a playoff, something which has happened in the last two years and in seven of the last 14 tournaments.

There have also been four one-stroke victories in the last ten years at Harbour Town so this tournament tends to be a tight affair and extra holes may be required to determine the winner.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.