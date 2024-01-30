Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Mayakoba predictions & free golf betting tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

When to bet on LIV Golf Mayakoba

By 6.15pm on Friday

Where can I watch LIV Golf Mayakoba

Live on LIV Golf Plus app, 6.15pm on Friday

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Mayakoba predictions

Joaquin Niemann

3pts each-way 14-1 bet365

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Mayakoba preview

The new LIV season starts on Friday but the field for the opening event in Mayakoba is not yet set in stone. A provisional 54-man line-up has been quietly released by LIV, but if the circuit's chiefs manage to make another big-money signing prior to tee-off, then room will be probably be made for them in Mexico.

As things stand, there will be 13 teams of four going to post at El Camaleon, with Legion XIII the latest side added to the roster. Jon Rahm is set to captain Legion XIII, with Tyrrell Hatton – LIV's latest recruit – joining the Spaniard.

Laurie Canter and Hudson Swafford appear set to compete as individuals, so the event can have 18 threeballs. This is the first of 12 regular-season LIV events.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Joaquin Niemann 14-1

Jon Rahm has probably been practising hard for his LIV bow, but bookmakers have chalked up a defensive price for the Mayakoba opener. A fiddly course and a breezy final 36 holes mean the Spaniard holds limited appeal at a best-priced 4-1.

Punters need to be careful which each-way terms they take, with many bookmakers starting the new Rahm LIV era by chalking up a fifth the odds with five places. Bet365's a quarter the five has become the clear market leader and backing Joaquin Niemann with that firm seems the most sensible Mayakoba investment.

Niemann seems likely to start the LIV season strongly. The Chilean is determined to get his first LIV victory. Aside from the 2024 newcomers, the 25-year-old Santiago man is the best player on the circuit who is yet to lift an individual trophy.

Given the lack of rust in Niemann's system, it is reasonable to expect him to start this event quicker than most. Many players in the field are teeing up after a long break, but Niemann kept himself busy before Christmas, finishing fifth in the Australian PGA Championship before winning the Australian Open.

The former PGA Tour star opened 2024 by finishing fourth in the Dubai Desert Classic – a great performance on his course debut – and a breezy El Camaleon seems an ideal place to build on that Emirates effort.

Niemann's low ball-flight makes him a natural for windy weeks and he finished fifth the last time he tackled El Camaleon on the PGA Tour. In the inaugural LIV Mayakoba last year, he was 11th. This class act won plenty of titles in Mexico as an amateur and can triumph among his Spanish-speaking cousins on Sunday.

Course guide for LIV Golf Mayakoba

Course El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,116 yards

Par 71 - three par fives, 11 par fours, four par threes

Field 54 (no cut)

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Jon Rahm (3), Tyrrell Hatton (16), Brooks Koepka (22), Cameron Smith (32), Adrian Meronk (42)

Course records - 72 holes 261 Viktor Hovland (2021 World Wide Technology Championship), Russell Henley (2022 World Wide Technology Championship) 18 holes 61 Roland Thatcher (2008 Mayakoba Classic)

Course winners taking part Graeme McDowell (2015 OHL Classic), Pat Perez (2016 OHL Classic), Charles Howell

When to bet By 6.15pm on Friday (shotgun start)

When to watch Live on LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Friday

Time difference Playa del Carmen is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview The Greg Norman-designed El Camaleon was a PGA Tour venue from 2007 through 2022. It is a quirky, fiddly track where precision and sound course management is required

The story of last year Charles Howell produced a masterclass to turn the inaugural LIV Mayakoba into a procession

Weather forecast Sunny and warm throughout. Calm for round one, but moderate breezes thereafter

Type of player suited to the challenge Accurate drivers typically succeed at El Camaleon

Key attribute Accuracy

