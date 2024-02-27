Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Jeddah predictions & free golf betting tips

When to bet on LIV Golf Jeddah

By 8.15am on Friday (shotgun start)

Where can I watch LIV Golf Jeddah

Live on DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app from 8.15am on Friday

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Jeddah predictions

Brooks Koepka

4pts each-way 11-1 bet365

Dustin Johnson

4pts each-way 10-1 bet365

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Jeddah preview

Jon Rahm has made an uncertain start to life on the LIV Golf circuit, but bookmakers are still showing the Spaniard great respect. The Masters champion is 5-1 favourite for LIV Jeddah.

Rahm, who has has made late errors to fade meekly from contention in his previous two LIV events, is at a significant disadvantage this week in terms of course experience. There have been seven tournaments at Royal Greens – three on the DP World Tour, two on the Asian Tour and two LIV Jeddahs – and Rahm has teed up in none of them.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Brooks Koepka 11-1

Five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka is gunning for a LIV Jeddah hat-trick this week and that should guarantee a steely focus from the 33-year-old Floridian.

Koepka is typically deadly when he has maximum concentration, as evidenced from his performances in Majors, and a chance to win a third consecutive title at LIV Golf's headquarters should get his attention.

Koepka loves Royal Greens and it was the scene of a career renaissance in 2022. Self-doubt had crept into the mind of this great champion, but he battled to victory in Jeddah, then nearly won the Masters, then triumphed in the US PGA in New York. A spectacular comeback started at Royal Greens.

Koepka has started this LIV campaign in respectable fashion, finishing fifth in LIV Mayakoba and 12th in LIV Las Vegas. A fourth LIV title could be coming on Sunday.

Next best bet

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Koepka is the new king of Jeddah, but the old one should also be backed. Dustin Johnson has had a long love affair with Royal Greens. He won the inaugural Saudi International with a 19-under-par total in 2019, was runner-up on his title defence, then won again in 2021 despite putting poorly.

Johnson was a total of 44 under par for the three DPWT events at Royal Greens, then he was eighth in the 2022 Saudi International, fifth in the first LIV Jeddah, and sixth in last year's edition. His full Royal Greens form figures are 1-2-1-8-5-6.

Johnson finished tied with Koepka for fifth place in LIV Mayakoba, before winning LIV Las Vegas, so is difficult to ignore this week.

Course guide for LIV Golf Jeddah

Course Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,048 yards

Par 70 – two par-fives, 12 par-fours, four par-threes

Field 54 (no cut) Format 54 holes of strokeplay

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Jon Rahm (3), Tyrrell Hatton (17), Brooks Koepka (30), Cameron Smith (45), Adrian Meronk (50)

Course records - 72 holes 261 Dustin Johnson (2019 Saudi International), Abraham Ancer (2023 Saudi International) 18 holes 61 Dustin Johnson (2019 Saudi International)

Course winners taking part Dustin Johnson (twice), Graeme McDowell, Harold Varner, Brooks Koepka (twice), Abraham Ancer

Time difference Saudi Arabia is three hours ahead of the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview Royal Greens hosted the Saudi International for the first time in 2019 – a DP World Tour event for three years before becoming an Asian Tour event for 2022 and 2023. The inaugural LIV Golf Jeddah took place in 2022 and this week marks the first time a venue has hosted a LIV event for the third time

Story of last year Brooks Koepka successfully defended his title, winning in a playoff for the second consecutive year

Weather forecast Sunny and hot, with temperatures peaking at 34C on Friday. Gentle breezes for the first two days, but moderate breezes for Sunday

Type of player suited to the challenge This layout can be overwhelmed by long driving, but a windy Sunday should check scoring

Key attribute Power

