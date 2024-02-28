Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Jeddah first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch LIV Golf Jeddah

DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app, 8.15am Friday

Best bets

Lucas Herbert top Australian

2pts 4-1 BoyleSports

Thomas Pieters top Continental European

1.5pts 14-1 bet365, BoyleSports

Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka dual forecast

1pt 50-1 bet365

LIV Golf Jeddah first-round preview

Two LIV Jeddah outsiders are worth following for the high-class gathering at Royal Greens.

Lucas Herbert and Thomas Pieters may not have enough to topple the likes of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka over 54 holes, but in the top Australian and top Continental European markets, an appealing angle can be found.

Herbert, settling into life on the LIV circuit, will be delighted to have the chance to compete on a course he knows well. He finished third in the Saudi International last year, the fourth time he had competed at Royal Greens.

Herbert can upset Cameron Smith and co in the top Aussie market, while Jon Rahm, making his Royal Greens debut, can be beaten by Thomas Pieters for top Continental. Pieters finished third in the 2020 Saudi International.

Johnson and Koepka, who have four Royal Greens victories between them, appeal in the outright dual-forecast market.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.