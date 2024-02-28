Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Jeddah first-round preview and free golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for LIV Golf Jeddah at Royal Greens Country Club
Where to watch LIV Golf Jeddah
DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app, 8.15am Friday
Best bets
Lucas Herbert top Australian
2pts 4-1 BoyleSports
Thomas Pieters top Continental European
1.5pts 14-1 bet365, BoyleSports
Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka dual forecast
1pt 50-1 bet365
LIV Golf Jeddah first-round preview
Two LIV Jeddah outsiders are worth following for the high-class gathering at Royal Greens.
Lucas Herbert and Thomas Pieters may not have enough to topple the likes of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka over 54 holes, but in the top Australian and top Continental European markets, an appealing angle can be found.
Herbert, settling into life on the LIV circuit, will be delighted to have the chance to compete on a course he knows well. He finished third in the Saudi International last year, the fourth time he had competed at Royal Greens.
Herbert can upset Cameron Smith and co in the top Aussie market, while Jon Rahm, making his Royal Greens debut, can be beaten by Thomas Pieters for top Continental. Pieters finished third in the 2020 Saudi International.
Johnson and Koepka, who have four Royal Greens victories between them, appeal in the outright dual-forecast market.
Published on 28 February 2024inLIV Golf
Last updated 16:07, 28 February 2024
