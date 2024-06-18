Racing Post's KLM Open predictions and free golf betting tips

Bet on the KLM Open with AK BETS and claim up to £50 in free bets if your player misses the cut.

Click here to grab that offer or read on for further instructions.

When to bet

By 6.30am on Thursday

Where to watch the KLM Open

Live on Sky Sports Golf from midday on Thursday

Ian Wilkerson's KLM Open predictions

Bernd Wiesberger

2pts each-way 20-1 Hills

Johannes Veerman

1.5pts each-way 45-1 bet365

Sebastian Soderberg

1pt each-way 20-1 Hills

New AK BETS customers can claim up to £50 in free bets if their player misses the cut in the KLM Open.

The DP World Tour continues its European swing this week with the KLM Dutch Open, which will be hosted at the International course in Amsterdam, where the contest was staged for the first time in 2019.

Northern Ireland hopeful Tom McKibbin heads the market and Spain's Pablo Larrazabal will be hoping to repeat the success he enjoyed when the competition was played in Cromvoirt 12 months ago.

Top tip

Bernd Wiesberger 20-1

Despite the fact it comes up against a small-field signature PGA Tour event this week, it does not look like a strong field will assemble in the Netherlands and it would be no surprise if eight-time DP World Tour winner Bernd Wiesberger emerges as the cream of a moderate crop.

The International has a links feel despite being an inland track positioned close to Schiphol airport, but Wiesberger has the ability to keep the ball away from the troublesome rough and water and confidently plot his way around the Amsterdam venue.

The Austrian moved back to this circuit at the start of the year after originally taking the LIV option, and it is beginning to look a good decision after he made just one top-ten finish on the breakaway tour.

He has finished in the top 25 in seven of his nine tournaments since his return and this course should be right up the street of a player who is ranked first in terms of strokes gained from tee to green, fifth in strokes gained on approach and second in greens in regulation.

By being accurate enough to find the right areas of the fairways to made second shots straightforward, it would be no surprise if he went one better than when second to Laurie Canter at the European Open three weeks ago.

Next best bet

Johannes Veerman 45-1

Johannes Veerman's skillset and recent form suggest he could have plenty to say about the destination of this week's trophy.

The American tied for 40th at this venue five years ago after opening and closing with efforts of 69 and is a solid operator who is ranked fifth in greens in regulation.

He missed the cut on his last appearance at the Scandinavian Mixed, but he had posted some decent showings in the run-up to that event, with second in the Indian Open and eighth in the China and European Opens.

That was his best run of results since he claimed the Czech Masters in 2021 and he could make his presence felt in a modest field.

Other selection

Sebastian Soderberg 20-1

Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg has been knocking on the door recently, ranking third in both the tee-to-green and approach strokes-gained statistics, and could finally get over the line this week.

He has posted six top-ten finishes this year and been in the top three in his last four DP World Tour events, most recently when he was second at the Scandinavian Mixed a fortnight ago.

The Swede threw away the chance of glory on that occasion when he carded a closing 77, but a week's break may have done him good and we can expect a much better performance than the 70th he posted five years ago, even though that effort included a Friday round of 67.

The International course guide

Course The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Prize money $2.5m($416,750 to the winner)

Length 6,914 yards

Par 71– Four par-five holes; nine par-fours; five par-threes

Field 156 Cut Top 65 and ties qualify for the third round

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Luke List (75), Sebastian Soderberg (88), Matt Wallace (92), Rasmus Hojgaard (96), Rikuya Hoshino (109)

Course records - 72 holes 270 Sergio Garcia (2019) 18 holes 63 Matt Wallace (2019)

When to bet By 6.30am on Thursday

When to watch Live on Sky Sports Golf from midday on Thursday

Time difference Amsterdam is one hour ahead of the UK & Ireland

Course type Links

Course overview This is the second time the International has been used to host one of Europe's oldest professional tournaments and it has a links feel - despite being inland - with large greens, undulated fairways and some thick rough. Designed by Ian Woosnam, it will have a slightly different look to the 2019 test, with the previous driveable par-four 11th not turning into a flick-of-the-wrist par three. The par-three 13th has been extended by 70 yards.

The story of last year Pablo Larrazabal claimed his second victory in four weeks, posting birdies on three of the final four holes to beat fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui by two shots and Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt

Weather forecast The tournament should start and finish dry but rain is expected on Friday. Winds are likely to be at their strongest during the final round

Type of player suited to the challenge There is plenty of danger to be found from the tee and finding the right parts of the fairway to attack pins should be the key to success.

Key attribute Accuracy

Spotlight insight

Just one of the last 11 KLM Open winners was British

Claim up to £50 in free bets with AK BETS if your player misses the cut in the KLM Open

Place your first bet on a golf 'Tournament Winner' market and get 50 per cent of your initial stake back as a free bet up to £50 if your player misses the cut (£100 WIN or £50 EW).

New customers can follow these simple steps to take advantage of this exclusive AK BETS golf betting offer .

Head over to AK BETS through this link Sign up for a new account using promo code SWEETSPOT50 Place a bet of up to £100 on a golf 'Tournament Winner' market. AK BETS will credit 50 per cent of your stake as a free bet up to £50 if your player misses the cut

AK BETS golf betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new golf betting sign-up offer before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of this AK BETS free bets offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.

Applies if your first bet is placed on a golf Tournament Winner market (win or each-way)

AK BETS will credit 50% of your stake as a free bet up to £50 IF YOUR PLAYER MISSES THE CUT.

Applies to new customers who sign up to AK BETS using the promo code SWEETSPOT50 .

May not be used in conjunction with any other AK BETS promotion or offer.

Free Bet can be used at any price.

Free Bet will be credited within 24 hours of settlement of Qualifying Bet and will expire after 7 days.

Free Bet stake is not returned with any winnings. Free Bets cannot be exchanged for cash.

Free Bet will not be granted if the Qualifying Bet has been Cashed Out or Voided.

This promo code can be used only once per household / IP address.

In the event of a customer opening more than one account to claim multiple offers AK BETS reserves the right to suspend/close duplicate accounts and void any Free Bets placed.

AK BETS reserves the right to withdraw or refuse any Free Bet promotion at any point.

Visit AK BETS for additional T&Cs

AK BETS Gamble responsibly

18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.