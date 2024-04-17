Racing Post Chevron Championship predictions and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the Chevron Championship

Live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix from 3pm on Thursday.

Chevron Championship predictions

Haeran Ryu

2pts each-way 60-1 Ladbrokes, Coral

Yuna Nishimura

1pt each-way 100-1 general

After last week's Masters kicked off the men's Major season, it's the turn of the women and the Chevron Championship heads back to The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas.

Having been played at Mission Hills Country Club in California from its inception through 2022, the event moved to The Woodlands in 2023 and it was American Lilia Vu who claimed the spoils, overcoming compatriot Angel Yin in a playoff.

Nelly Korda is the one they are all trying to beat this week. The world number one is chasing a fifth LPGA Tour title in a row but the American has not landed a Major since clinching her maiden title at the 2021 Women's PGA Championship and is worth taking on.

Top tip

Haeran Ryu 60-1

South Korean Haeran Ryu could be the one to break Korda's winning streak. The 23-year-old was tied 56th here last year but she returns as an LPGA Tour winner after her 2023 Arkansas Championship success.

Wider fairways give more leeway off the tee at this venue but the undulating greens, strategically placed bunkers and tricky pin positions make this a test of accuracy on approach, an area where Ryu thrives.

The world number 33 ranks fifth in greens in regulation, 24th in driving accuracy and also tees up after tying for ninth at the Match Play, so confidence is high and a maiden Major may be coming her way.

Next best bet

Yuna Nishimura 100-1

At bigger odds, six-time LPGA of Japan Tour winner Yuna Nishimura is of interest and the main reason for that is the fantastic short game she possesses. She leads in sand saves and is in the top-ten for putting average and putts per GIR.

The 23-year-old is also eighth in driving accuracy and if she can tighten up her approach play, which was on point when she finished tied for third at the HSBC Women's World Championship in March, then a maiden Major could be on the cards.

Chevron Championship course guide

Course The Club at Carlton Woods (Jack Nicklaus Signature Course), The Woodlands, Texas

Length 6,824 yards

Par 72– four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Course overview The course, designed personally by Jack Nicklaus, opened in 2001 and hosted the Chevron Championship in 2023. Wider fairways make the tee shots easier, but small, undulating greens that are protected by bunkers make this a true test of approach play

Story of last year American Lilia Vu defeated compatriot Angel Yin in a playoff

Key attribute Accuracy

